WPIAL football teams moving kickoff earlier with thunderstorms in Friday’s forecast
By: Chris Harlan
Friday, September 21, 2018 | 1:21 PM
With thunderstorms in the forecast, some WPIAL football teams have moved Friday night’s game to an earlier start time.
Among the first to change kickoff:
Kiski Area at Penn Hills, 6:30 p.m.
Rochester at Union, 6:15 p.m.
Shenango at Riverside, 6 p.m.
South Allegheny at Fort Cherry, 6:30 p.m.
Riverview at Leechburg, 6:30 p.m.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.
