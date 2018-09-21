WPIAL football teams moving kickoff earlier with thunderstorms in Friday’s forecast

By: Chris Harlan

Friday, September 21, 2018 | 1:21 PM

With thunderstorms in the forecast, some WPIAL football teams have moved Friday night’s game to an earlier start time.

Among the first to change kickoff:

Kiski Area at Penn Hills, 6:30 p.m.

Rochester at Union, 6:15 p.m.

Shenango at Riverside, 6 p.m.

South Allegheny at Fort Cherry, 6:30 p.m.

Riverview at Leechburg, 6:30 p.m.

