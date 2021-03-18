WPIAL girls basketball champions set for PIAA quarterfinal matchups
Thursday, March 18, 2021 | 10:34 AM
Ten WPIAL girls basketball teams were still alive through two rounds of the PIAA postseason last year when the state postseason came to a halt. Now, six District 7 champions are set for the winners-only version of the PIAA playoffs.
All of the WPIAL champions received a first-round bye and will host quarterfinal games Friday or Saturday.
Here’s a look at the matchups for the PIAA girls basketball quarterfinals:
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Plymouth-Whitemarsh at Spring-Ford winner, bye
Archbishop Carroll at Nazareth, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
McDowell at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Abington Heights vs. Springfield-Delco, TBD
Bethlehem Catholic at Cardinal O’Hara, 2:30 p.m.
Hollidaysburg at Spring Grove, 6 p.m.
Warren at Chartiers Valley, noon
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Gwynedd-Mercy at Archbishop Wood, 2:30 p.m.
Central Columbia at Scranton Prep, 1 p.m.
Tyrone at Delone Catholic, 1 p.m.
Villa Maria Academy at Beaver, 2 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Loyalsock Township at West Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Notre Dame-Green Pond at Camp Hill Trinity, 7 p.m.
Punxsutawney at Mohawk, 6:30 p.m.
Forest Hills at Fairview, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Mahoney vs. Wyncotte Bishop McDevitt at Archbishop Ryan, 5 p.m.
Holy Cross at Mount Carmel, 7 p.m.
Windber at Neshannock, 6:30 p.m.
Cambridge Springs at Penns Manor, 7 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Jenkintown at Harrisburg Christian, 2 p.m.
Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary at Northumberland Christian, 1 p.m.
Kennedy Catholic at Rochester, 2 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle at Coudersport, 3 p.m.
