WPIAL girls basketball champions set for PIAA quarterfinal matchups

Thursday, March 18, 2021 | 10:34 AM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Rochester’s Corynne Hauser (11) moves the ball against West Greene’s Katharine Lampe (1) during the WPIAL Class A championship Monday, March 15, 2021, at Peters Township High School.

Ten WPIAL girls basketball teams were still alive through two rounds of the PIAA postseason last year when the state postseason came to a halt. Now, six District 7 champions are set for the winners-only version of the PIAA playoffs.

All of the WPIAL champions received a first-round bye and will host quarterfinal games Friday or Saturday.

Here’s a look at the matchups for the PIAA girls basketball quarterfinals:

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Plymouth-Whitemarsh at Spring-Ford winner, bye

Archbishop Carroll at Nazareth, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

McDowell at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Abington Heights vs. Springfield-Delco, TBD

Bethlehem Catholic at Cardinal O’Hara, 2:30 p.m.

Hollidaysburg at Spring Grove, 6 p.m.

Warren at Chartiers Valley, noon

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Gwynedd-Mercy at Archbishop Wood, 2:30 p.m.

Central Columbia at Scranton Prep, 1 p.m.

Tyrone at Delone Catholic, 1 p.m.

Villa Maria Academy at Beaver, 2 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Loyalsock Township at West Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Notre Dame-Green Pond at Camp Hill Trinity, 7 p.m.

Punxsutawney at Mohawk, 6:30 p.m.

Forest Hills at Fairview, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Mahoney vs. Wyncotte Bishop McDevitt at Archbishop Ryan, 5 p.m.

Holy Cross at Mount Carmel, 7 p.m.

Windber at Neshannock, 6:30 p.m.

Cambridge Springs at Penns Manor, 7 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Jenkintown at Harrisburg Christian, 2 p.m.

Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary at Northumberland Christian, 1 p.m.

Kennedy Catholic at Rochester, 2 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle at Coudersport, 3 p.m.

Tags: Beaver, Chartiers Valley, Mohawk, Neshannock, North Allegheny, Rochester