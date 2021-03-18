WPIAL girls basketball champions set for PIAA quarterfinal matchups

Thursday, March 18, 2021 | 10:34 AM

Ten WPIAL girls basketball teams were still alive through two rounds of the PIAA postseason last year when the state postseason came to a halt. Now, six District 7 champions are set for the winners-only version of the PIAA playoffs.

All of the WPIAL champions received a first-round bye and will host quarterfinal games Friday or Saturday.

Here’s a look at the matchups for the PIAA girls basketball quarterfinals:

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Plymouth-Whitemarsh at Spring-Ford winner, bye

Archbishop Carroll at Nazareth, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

McDowell at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Abington Heights vs. Springfield-Delco, TBD

Bethlehem Catholic at Cardinal O’Hara, 2:30 p.m.

Hollidaysburg at Spring Grove, 6 p.m.

Warren at Chartiers Valley, noon

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Gwynedd-Mercy at Archbishop Wood, 2:30 p.m.

Central Columbia at Scranton Prep, 1 p.m.

Tyrone at Delone Catholic, 1 p.m.

Villa Maria Academy at Beaver, 2 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Loyalsock Township at West Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Notre Dame-Green Pond at Camp Hill Trinity, 7 p.m.

Punxsutawney at Mohawk, 6:30 p.m.

Forest Hills at Fairview, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Mahoney vs. Wyncotte Bishop McDevitt at Archbishop Ryan, 5 p.m.

Holy Cross at Mount Carmel, 7 p.m.

Windber at Neshannock, 6:30 p.m.

Cambridge Springs at Penns Manor, 7 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Jenkintown at Harrisburg Christian, 2 p.m.

Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary at Northumberland Christian, 1 p.m.

Kennedy Catholic at Rochester, 2 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle at Coudersport, 3 p.m.

