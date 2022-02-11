WPIAL girls basketball playoff clinching scenarios as of Feb. 10, 2022

Thursday, February 10, 2022 | 11:41 PM

Two days remain in section play in the WPIAL girls basketball regular season.

This winter, the district returns to earning a ticket to ride on the Path to the Pete with no open tournament and the championships returning to the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center on March 3-5.

Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the WPIAL girls basketball playoffs starting Monday with the Playoff Pairings Show at 5 p.m. as we unveil the brackets to the masses.

The playoff fields in Class 3A and A are completely set.

Here is the updated list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Thursday.

Class 6A (9 of a possible 10 playoff teams have clinched)

North Allegheny Tigers

Norwin Knights

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Seneca Valley Raiders

Butler Golden Tornado

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Peters Township Indians

6A playoff scenarios:

• In Section 2, Baldwin (5-6) is still alive. Baldwin must beat Bethel Park on Friday AND have Peters Township (6-5) lose to Canon-McMillan on Friday to clinch.

Class 5A (16 of a possible 17 playoff teams have clinched)

Chartiers Valley Colts

Moon Tigers

South Fayette Lions

Oakland Catholic Eagles

Indiana Little Indians

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Hampton Talbots

Armstrong River Hawks

Trinity Hillers

Albert Gallatin Colonials

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Connellsville Falcons

Latrobe Wildcats

McKeesport Tigers

Woodland Hills Wolverines

Greensburg Salem Golden Lions

5A playoff scenarios:

• In Section 3, Ringgold (2-7) has to win all three section games against Thomas Jefferson on Friday, Uniontown on Saturday and Laurel Highlands to clinch a playoff berth.

Class 4A: (13 of a possible 14 playoff teams have clinched)

Knoch Knights

Highlands Golden Rams

Deer Lakes Lancers

Freeport Yellowjackets

Blackhawk Cougars

Beaver Bobcats

Montour Spartans

Quaker Valley Quakers

Central Valley Warriors

Southmoreland Scotties

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Belle Vernon Leopards

West Mifflin Titans

4A playoff scenarios:

• In Section 2, Hopewell (5-9) needs a Central Valley (5-8) loss at New Castle on Saturday to clinch a playoff spot.

Class 3A (Set with 12 playoff teams – 4 first-round byes)

North Catholic Trojans

Freedom Bulldogs

Mohawk Warriors

Laurel Spartans

South Park Eagles

Waynesburg Central Raiders

Charleroi Cougars

Brownsville Falcons

Avonworth Antelopes

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Brentwood Spartans

Class 2A (17 of a possible 20 playoff teams have clinched)

Neshannock Lancers

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Shenango Wildcats

Serra Catholic Eagles

Seton LaSalle Rebels

California Trojans

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

Frazier Commodores

Burgettstown Blue Devils

Fort Cherry Rangers

Sto-Rox Vikings

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Winchester Thurston Bears

Apollo-Ridge Vikings

Ellis School Tigers

Springdale Dynamos

2A playoff scenarios:

• In Section 1, Aliquippa (4-7), Sewickley Academy (3-7), and South Side (3-7) are in the hunt. Aliquippa can clinch with a win New Brighton. South Side and Sewickley Academy still have two make-up games against each other, which might be played Saturday. Aliquippa owns tiebreaker vs. Sewickley Academy and also in a three-way tie with Sewickley Academy and South Side.

• In Section 3, Carlynton (2-7) can clinch a playoff spot with a win at Chartiers-Houston (3-6) on Friday.

Class A (Set with 12 playoff teams – 4 first-round byes)

Union Scotties

Rochester Rams

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

West Greene Pioneers

Monessen Greyhounds

Avella Eagles

Mapletown Maples

Aquinas Academy Crusaders

Clairton Bears

St. Joseph Spartans

Riverview Raiders