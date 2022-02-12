WPIAL girls basketball playoff clinching scenarios as of Feb. 11, 2022
Saturday, February 12, 2022 | 12:26 AM
The 2022 WPIAL girls basketball playoff field is nearly set.
Seventy-nine teams have clinched a ride on the Path to the Pete with the possibility that three more teams could join them Saturday.
Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the WPIAL girls basketball playoffs starting Monday with the Playoff Pairings Show at 5 p.m. as we unveil the brackets to the masses.
Here is the updated list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Friday.
Class 6A (Set with 9 playoff teams – 7 first-round byes)
North Allegheny Tigers
Norwin Knights
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Seneca Valley Raiders
Butler Golden Tornado
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Peters Township Indians
Class 5A (Set with 16 playoff teams – no first-round bye or preliminary round games)
Chartiers Valley Colts
Moon Tigers
South Fayette Lions
Oakland Catholic Eagles
Indiana Little Indians
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Hampton Talbots
Armstrong River Hawks
Trinity Hillers
Albert Gallatin Colonials
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Connellsville Falcons
Latrobe Wildcats
McKeesport Tigers
Woodland Hills Wolverines
Greensburg Salem Golden Lions
Class 4A (13 of a possible 14 playoff teams have clinched)
Knoch Knights
Highlands Golden Rams
Deer Lakes Lancers
Freeport Yellowjackets
Blackhawk Cougars
Beaver Bobcats
Montour Spartans
Quaker Valley Quakers
Central Valley Warriors
Southmoreland Scotties
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Belle Vernon Leopards
West Mifflin Titans
4A playoff scenarios:
• In Section 2, Hopewell (5-9) needs a Central Valley (5-8) loss at New Castle on Saturday to clinch a playoff spot.
Class 3A (Set with 12 playoff teams – 4 first-round byes)
North Catholic Trojans
Freedom Bulldogs
Mohawk Warriors
Laurel Spartans
South Park Eagles
Waynesburg Central Raiders
Charleroi Cougars
Brownsville Falcons
Avonworth Antelopes
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Brentwood Spartans
Class 2A (17 of a possible 19 playoff teams have clinched)
Neshannock Lancers
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Shenango Wildcats
Serra Catholic Eagles
Seton LaSalle Rebels
California Trojans
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
Frazier Commodores
Burgettstown Blue Devils
Fort Cherry Rangers
Sto-Rox Vikings
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Winchester Thurston Bears
Apollo-Ridge Vikings
Ellis School Tigers
Springdale Dynamos
2A playoff scenarios:
• In Section 1, Aliquippa (4-7), Sewickley Academy (3-7), and South Side (3-7) are in the hunt. Aliquippa can clinch with a win New Brighton. South Side and Sewickley Academy still have two make-up games against each other, which might be played Saturday. Aliquippa owns tiebreaker vs. Sewickley Academy and also in a three-way tie with Sewickley Academy and South Side.
Class A (Set with 12 playoff teams – 4 first-round byes)
Union Scotties
Rochester Rams
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
West Greene Pioneers
Monessen Greyhounds
Avella Eagles
Mapletown Maples
Aquinas Academy Crusaders
Clairton Bears
St. Joseph Spartans
Riverview Raiders
