WPIAL girls basketball playoff clinching scenarios as of Feb. 11, 2022

Saturday, February 12, 2022 | 12:26 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Riley Miller works against Upper St. Clair’s Samantha Prunzik during their Section 2-6A game Jan. 7.

The 2022 WPIAL girls basketball playoff field is nearly set.

Seventy-nine teams have clinched a ride on the Path to the Pete with the possibility that three more teams could join them Saturday.

Here is the updated list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Friday.

Class 6A (Set with 9 playoff teams – 7 first-round byes)

North Allegheny Tigers

Norwin Knights

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Seneca Valley Raiders

Butler Golden Tornado

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Peters Township Indians

Class 5A (Set with 16 playoff teams – no first-round bye or preliminary round games)

Chartiers Valley Colts

Moon Tigers

South Fayette Lions

Oakland Catholic Eagles

Indiana Little Indians

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Hampton Talbots

Armstrong River Hawks

Trinity Hillers

Albert Gallatin Colonials

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Connellsville Falcons

Latrobe Wildcats

McKeesport Tigers

Woodland Hills Wolverines

Greensburg Salem Golden Lions

Class 4A (13 of a possible 14 playoff teams have clinched)

Knoch Knights

Highlands Golden Rams

Deer Lakes Lancers

Freeport Yellowjackets

Blackhawk Cougars

Beaver Bobcats

Montour Spartans

Quaker Valley Quakers

Central Valley Warriors

Southmoreland Scotties

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Belle Vernon Leopards

West Mifflin Titans

4A playoff scenarios:

• In Section 2, Hopewell (5-9) needs a Central Valley (5-8) loss at New Castle on Saturday to clinch a playoff spot.

Class 3A (Set with 12 playoff teams – 4 first-round byes)

North Catholic Trojans

Freedom Bulldogs

Mohawk Warriors

Laurel Spartans

South Park Eagles

Waynesburg Central Raiders

Charleroi Cougars

Brownsville Falcons

Avonworth Antelopes

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Brentwood Spartans

Class 2A (17 of a possible 19 playoff teams have clinched)

Neshannock Lancers

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Shenango Wildcats

Serra Catholic Eagles

Seton LaSalle Rebels

California Trojans

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

Frazier Commodores

Burgettstown Blue Devils

Fort Cherry Rangers

Sto-Rox Vikings

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Winchester Thurston Bears

Apollo-Ridge Vikings

Ellis School Tigers

Springdale Dynamos

2A playoff scenarios:

• In Section 1, Aliquippa (4-7), Sewickley Academy (3-7), and South Side (3-7) are in the hunt. Aliquippa can clinch with a win New Brighton. South Side and Sewickley Academy still have two make-up games against each other, which might be played Saturday. Aliquippa owns tiebreaker vs. Sewickley Academy and also in a three-way tie with Sewickley Academy and South Side.

Class A (Set with 12 playoff teams – 4 first-round byes)

Union Scotties

Rochester Rams

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

West Greene Pioneers

Monessen Greyhounds

Avella Eagles

Mapletown Maples

Aquinas Academy Crusaders

Clairton Bears

St. Joseph Spartans

Riverview Raiders