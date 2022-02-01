WPIAL girls basketball playoff clinchings for Jan. 31, 2022
Monday, January 31, 2022 | 10:43 PM
Less than two weeks remain in section play in the WPIAL girls basketball regular season.
This winter, the district returns to earning a ticket to ride on the Path to the Pete with no “open tournament” and the championships returning to the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center, March 3-5.
Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the WPIAL girls basketball playoffs starting on Monday, Feb. 14 with the Playoff Pairings Show as we unveil the brackets to the masses.
Here is the updated list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Monday.
Class 6A (8 of a possible 11 playoff teams have clinched)
Norwin Knights
North Allegheny Tigers
Seneca Valley Raiders
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Peters Township Indians
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Class 5A (12 of at least 16 playoff teams have clinched)
Chartiers Valley Colts
Moon Tigers
South Fayette Lions
Indiana Little Indians
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Hampton Talbots
Armstrong River Hawks
Trinity Hillers
Albert Gallatin Colonials
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Latrobe Wildcats
McKeesport Tigers
Class 4A (8 of at least 13 playoff teams have clinched)
Knoch Knights
Highlands Golden Rams
Blackhawk Cougars
Montour Spartans
Quaker Valley Quakers
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Southmoreland Scotties
Belle Vernon Leopards
Class 3A (5 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched)
North Catholic Trojans
South Park Eagles
Waynesburg Central Raiders
Brownsville Falcons
Avonworth Antelopes
Class 2A (7 of at least 16 playoff teams have clinched)
Neshannock Lancers
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Shenango Wildcats
Serra Catholic Eagles
Seton LaSalle Rebels
California Trojans
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Class A (6 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched)
Union Scotties
Rochester Rams
West Greene Pioneers
Monessen Greyhounds
Avella Eagles
Mapletown Maples
