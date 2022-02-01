WPIAL girls basketball playoff clinchings for Jan. 31, 2022

By:

Monday, January 31, 2022 | 10:43 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Mt. Lebanon girls basketball team celebrates after defeating Upper St. Clair, 44-37, in a Section 2-6A game Jan. 17.

Less than two weeks remain in section play in the WPIAL girls basketball regular season.

This winter, the district returns to earning a ticket to ride on the Path to the Pete with no “open tournament” and the championships returning to the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center, March 3-5.

Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the WPIAL girls basketball playoffs starting on Monday, Feb. 14 with the Playoff Pairings Show as we unveil the brackets to the masses.

Here is the updated list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Monday.

Class 6A (8 of a possible 11 playoff teams have clinched)

Norwin Knights

North Allegheny Tigers

Seneca Valley Raiders

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Peters Township Indians

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Class 5A (12 of at least 16 playoff teams have clinched)

Chartiers Valley Colts

Moon Tigers

South Fayette Lions

Indiana Little Indians

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Hampton Talbots

Armstrong River Hawks

Trinity Hillers

Albert Gallatin Colonials

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Latrobe Wildcats

McKeesport Tigers

Class 4A (8 of at least 13 playoff teams have clinched)

Knoch Knights

Highlands Golden Rams

Blackhawk Cougars

Montour Spartans

Quaker Valley Quakers

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Southmoreland Scotties

Belle Vernon Leopards

Class 3A (5 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched)

North Catholic Trojans

South Park Eagles

Waynesburg Central Raiders

Brownsville Falcons

Avonworth Antelopes

Class 2A (7 of at least 16 playoff teams have clinched)

Neshannock Lancers

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Shenango Wildcats

Serra Catholic Eagles

Seton LaSalle Rebels

California Trojans

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Class A (6 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched)

Union Scotties

Rochester Rams

West Greene Pioneers

Monessen Greyhounds

Avella Eagles

Mapletown Maples