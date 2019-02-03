WPIAL girls basketball playoff clinchings through Feb. 3, 2019

By: Don Rebel

Sunday, February 3, 2019 | 1:00 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review, Penn Hills’ Jasmyn Golden and Oakland Catholic’s Alexis Sestric fight for a rebound Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 at Oakland Catholic.

There is just one week left in section play in WPIAL girls basketball. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2019 WPIAL girls basketball playoffs begins with the Basketball Playoff Pairings Show on Feb. 12.

Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the girls basketball playoffs through Feb. 3.

Class 6A: 7 of 8 playoff teams have clinched

North Allegheny

Norwin

Fox Chapel

Seneca Valley

Peters Township

Bethel Park

Mt. Lebanon

Class 5A: 6 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched

Chartiers Valley

Thomas Jefferson

Gateway

Franklin Regional

Oakland Catholic

Penn Hills

Class 4A: 9 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched

North Catholic

Freeport

Blackhawk

Central Valley

Keystone Oaks

Elizabeth Forward

Southmoreland

Belle Vernon

McKeesport

Class 3A: 10 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched

Neshannock

Avonworth

Beaver

South Park

Washington

Seton LaSalle

Beth-Center

Shady Side Academy

Carlynton

Deer Lakes

Class 2A: 8 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched

Laurel

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

South Side Beaver

Brentwood

Serra Catholic

Ellis School

Bishop Canevin

Frazier

Class A: 10 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched

Rochester

Quigley Catholic

Sewickley Academy

Vincentian Academy

West Greene

Avella

California

Greensburg Central Catholic

Clairton

Aquinas Academy

Don Rebel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Don at drebel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TheDonRebel.