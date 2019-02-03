WPIAL girls basketball playoff clinchings through Feb. 3, 2019
By: Don Rebel
Sunday, February 3, 2019 | 1:00 PM
There is just one week left in section play in WPIAL girls basketball. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.
Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the girls basketball playoffs through Feb. 3.
Class 6A: 7 of 8 playoff teams have clinched
North Allegheny
Norwin
Fox Chapel
Seneca Valley
Peters Township
Bethel Park
Mt. Lebanon
Class 5A: 6 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched
Chartiers Valley
Thomas Jefferson
Gateway
Franklin Regional
Oakland Catholic
Penn Hills
Class 4A: 9 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched
North Catholic
Freeport
Blackhawk
Central Valley
Keystone Oaks
Elizabeth Forward
Southmoreland
Belle Vernon
McKeesport
Class 3A: 10 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched
Neshannock
Avonworth
Beaver
South Park
Washington
Seton LaSalle
Beth-Center
Shady Side Academy
Carlynton
Deer Lakes
Class 2A: 8 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched
Laurel
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
South Side Beaver
Brentwood
Serra Catholic
Ellis School
Bishop Canevin
Frazier
Class A: 10 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched
Rochester
Quigley Catholic
Sewickley Academy
Vincentian Academy
West Greene
Avella
California
Greensburg Central Catholic
Clairton
Aquinas Academy
Don Rebel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Don at drebel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TheDonRebel.
