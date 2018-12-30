WPIAL girls basketball rankings for week of Dec. 30, 2018

By:
Saturday, December 29, 2018 | 9:54 PM

Rankings

Girls basketball

Class 6A

Team, record, previous

1. North Allegheny, 10-0, 1

2. Peters Township, 8-0, 2

3. Bethel Park, 8-0, 3

4. Norwin, 8-0, 4

5. Fox Chapel, 5-1, 5

Out: none

Class 5A

1. Chartiers Valley, 8-0, 1

2. Mars, 7-0, 2

3. Oakland Catholic, 8-1, 3

4. Penn Hills, 6-3, 4

5. Gateway, 7-2, 5

Out: none

Class 4A

1. North Catholic, 6-1, 1

2. Blackhawk, 6-2, 2

3. Central Valley, 8-0, 3

4. Freeport, 7-1, 5

5. Apollo-Ridge, 7-1, —

Out: Elizabeth Forward (5-4, 4)

Class 3A

1. Beaver, 7-1, 1

2. Neshannock*, 6-2, 3

3. Washington*, 7-0, 4

4. East Allegheny, 6-2, 2

5. Shady Side Academy, 7-1, 5

Out: none

Class 2A

1. Bishop Canevin*, 7-1, 1

2. Serra Catholic, 6-1, 3

3. OLSH, 5-3, 2

4. Laurel*, 6-2, 4

5. Brentwood, 6-3, 5

Out: none

Class A

1. West Greene, 7-1, 1

2. Greensburg C.C.*, 7-0, 2

3. Rochester, 7-3, 3

4. Sewickley Academy, 4-2, 4

5. Eden Christian, 5-3, 5

Out: none

*Not including Saturday’s results

Bill Hartlep is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me