WPIAL girls basketball rankings for week of Dec. 30, 2018
By: Bill Hartlep
Saturday, December 29, 2018 | 9:54 PM
Rankings
Girls basketball
Class 6A
Team, record, previous
1. North Allegheny, 10-0, 1
2. Peters Township, 8-0, 2
3. Bethel Park, 8-0, 3
4. Norwin, 8-0, 4
5. Fox Chapel, 5-1, 5
Out: none
Class 5A
1. Chartiers Valley, 8-0, 1
2. Mars, 7-0, 2
3. Oakland Catholic, 8-1, 3
4. Penn Hills, 6-3, 4
5. Gateway, 7-2, 5
Out: none
Class 4A
1. North Catholic, 6-1, 1
2. Blackhawk, 6-2, 2
3. Central Valley, 8-0, 3
4. Freeport, 7-1, 5
5. Apollo-Ridge, 7-1, —
Out: Elizabeth Forward (5-4, 4)
Class 3A
1. Beaver, 7-1, 1
2. Neshannock*, 6-2, 3
3. Washington*, 7-0, 4
4. East Allegheny, 6-2, 2
5. Shady Side Academy, 7-1, 5
Out: none
Class 2A
1. Bishop Canevin*, 7-1, 1
2. Serra Catholic, 6-1, 3
3. OLSH, 5-3, 2
4. Laurel*, 6-2, 4
5. Brentwood, 6-3, 5
Out: none
Class A
1. West Greene, 7-1, 1
2. Greensburg C.C.*, 7-0, 2
3. Rochester, 7-3, 3
4. Sewickley Academy, 4-2, 4
5. Eden Christian, 5-3, 5
Out: none
*Not including Saturday’s results
Bill Hartlep is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.
Tags: Apollo Ridge, Beaver, Bethel Park, Bishop Canevin, Blackhawk, Brentwood, Central Valley, Chartiers Valley, East Allegheny, Eden Christian, Fox Chapel, Freeport, Gateway, Greensburg C.C., Laurel, Mars, Neshannock, North Allegheny, Norwin
- Loading...