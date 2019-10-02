WPIAL girls golf finals and doubles tennis tournament highlight Wednesday

Tuesday, October 1, 2019 | 10:27 PM

Another day of unseasonable warm weather lies ahead at the links as the district holds the final individual golf championships of the season.

The top girls golfers will gather at the Diamond Run Golf Club for the 2019 WPIAL Class AAA and AA individual golf championships.

Thirty-two Class AAA and 12 Class AA district golfers will shoot for gold with the top seven in AAA and nine in AA qualifying for the PIAA Western Regionals at Toms Run Golf Course on Oct. 14.

The first AA threesome will tee off at 9 a.m., while the AAA finals are set to begin at 9:32 a.m.

Class AAA will crown a new champion while North Catholic senior Maddie Smithco is the AA defending champion.

Freshman Eva Bulger of Quaker Valley (AA) and junior Arianna Erika of Hampton (AAA) had the best qualifying scores coming into the finals.

Double your tennis pleasure

Two weeks ago, the WPIAL crowned Charlotte James of Fox Chapel and Laura Greb of Knoch as WPIAL girls singles tennis champions.

On Wednesday, the district will run the first round, quarterfinal and semifinal matches of the girls doubles championships.

The duo of Kat Wang and Marra Bruce of Peters Township in Class AAA and Aleena Purewal and Milla Ivanova of Sewickley Academy in AA are the top seeds.

WPIAL Class AAA bracket

WPIAL Class AA bracket

Three showdowns in AA girls’ soccer

On a busy night of girls soccer around the WPIAL, all three sections in Class AA have showdown matches with at least a share of first place at stake.

In Section 1, North Catholic (7-1) visits Hopewell (6-2). The Trojans edged the Vikings in the first meeting, 2-1.

In Section 2, Burrell (7-0) is at Deer Lakes (7-1). The Lancers’ only section loss came on the road when they were thumped by the Bucs, 5-1.

In Section 3, South Park (6-1) hosts Yough (7-1). The Cougars’ only loss in the section and for the season came at home when they lost to the Eagles, 2-1, on Sept. 9.

