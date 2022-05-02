WPIAL girls lacrosse standings, playoff clinchings through May 1, 2022
By:
Sunday, May 1, 2022 | 10:25 PM
Here are the latest WPIAL girls lacrosse standings and playoff clinching’s for the 2022 regular season through May 1.
The top six teams in each section qualify for the district postseason.
Only section records are shown.
#-Clinched section championship
*-Clinched playoff berth
x-Eliminated from playoff chase
Class 3A
Section 1
*-Mt. Lebanon, 9-0
*-Upper St. Clair, 8-1
*-Bethel Park, 6-3
*-Canon-McMillan, 6-3
Peters Township, 5-2
Latrobe, 4-3
Norwin, 3-5
x-Hempfield, 3-6
x-Baldwin, 0-7
x-Allderdice, 0-8
x-Penn-Trafford, 0-8
Section 2
*-Shady Side Academy, 8-0
*-Pine-Richland, 8-1
*-Fox Chapel, 6-2
*-North Allegheny, 6-2
*-Seneca Valley, 5-2
Moon, 4-5
North Hills, 3-6
x-Shaler, 2-6
x-Butler, 2-7
Sewickley Academy, 1-6
x-Freeport, 0-9
Class 2A
Section 1
*-Hampton, 8-0
*-Indiana, 6-1
*-Plum, 6-1
Oakland Catholic, 4-2
Aquinas Academy, 4-3
Franklin Regional, 4-4
Winchester Thurston, 4-4
Ellis School, 2-5
x-Greensburg Central Catholic, 1-7
Greensburg Salem, 0-5
x-Yough, 0-7
Section 2
*-Blackhawk, 8-0
*-Chartiers Valley, 6-2
*-Mars, 5-1
*-Quaker Valley, 5-2
*-South Fayette, 5-3
Seton LaSalle, 3-5
Knoch, 2-5
North Catholic, 2-5
x-Trinity, 0-6
x-Ambridge, 0-7
More High School Lacrosse• WPIAL boys lacrosse standings, playoff clinchings through May 1, 2022
• Hobbled Hampton senior stays positive, hopes to return for lacrosse playoffs
• What to watch for in WPIAL sports on April 29, 2022: Section title up for grabs when P-T, TJ meet
• Freeport boys lacrosse leans on toughness to navigate Section 2-2A competition
• WPIAL girls lacrosse standings through April 24, 2022