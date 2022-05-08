WPIAL girls lacrosse standings, playoff clinchings through May 8, 2022
Sunday, May 8, 2022 | 7:44 PM
Here are the latest WPIAL girls lacrosse standings and playoff clinchings for the 2022 regular season through May 8.
The top six teams in each section qualified for the district postseason.
Only section records are shown.
#-Clinched section championship
*-Clinched playoff berth
x-Eliminated from playoff chase
Class AAA
Section 1
#-Mt. Lebanon, 9-0
*-Upper St. Clair, 9-1
*-Peters Township, 6-2
*-Bethel Park, 6-3
*-Canon-McMillan, 6-3
*-Latrobe, 5-3
x-Norwin, 4-5
x-Hempfield, 2-7
x-Baldwin, 0-7
x-Allderdice, 0-8
x-Penn-Trafford, 0-8
Section 2
*-Shady Side Academy, 8-0
*-Pine-Richland, 8-1
*-Fox Chapel, 8-2
*-North Allegheny, 7-2
*-Moon, 5-4
*-Seneca Valley, 5-4
x-North Hills, 3-6
x-Shaler, 2-6
x-Butler, 2-7
x-Sewickley Academy, 1-7
x-Freeport, 0-10
Class AA
Section 1
#-Hampton, 10-0
*-Indiana, 7-1
*-Plum, 7-2
Franklin Regional, 4-2
Aquinas Academy, 4-3
Oakland Catholic, 4-4
Winchester Thurston, 3-5
Ellis School, 2-6
x-Greensburg Central Catholic, 1-7
x-Greensburg Salem, 0-5
x-Yough, 0-7
Section 2
#-Blackhawk, 9-0
*-Mars, 7-1
*-Chartiers Valley, 7-2
*-Quaker Valley, 6-3
*-South Fayette, 5-4
Seton LaSalle, 3-6
Knoch, 2-5
North Catholic, 2-6
x-Trinity, 0-7
x-Ambridge, 0-7
