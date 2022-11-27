WPIAL girls soccer players lauded with All-America, all-region, all-state honors

Saturday, November 26, 2022 | 2:15 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Lucia Wells plays against Fox Chapel Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 at North Allegheny High School.

A trio of WPIAL girls soccer standouts guided their teams to long postseason runs and now are reaping individual rewards.

Senior forward Lucia Wells of North Allegheny was named to the United Soccer Coaches Region II All-America Team.

She helped the Tigers (21-2) win the WPIAL 4A championship and reach the PIAA quarterfinals.

Wells, a Pitt commit and Moe Rosensteel Award finalist, joined Moon senior Hailey Longwell and Mars senior defender Gwen Howell on the USC Region II East Team.

Longwell, a Duquesne commit, powered the Tigers to WPIAL and PIAA championships.

Moon, which ended Mars’ historic 80-game unbeaten streak and beat the Planets in the state tournament, finished a perfect 22-0, bringing two title banners back to the gymnasium.

Longwell won the Moe Rosensteel Award for the WPIAL’s top player.

Howell and the Fightin Planets were the WPIAL runners-up in 3A and made the state semifinals.

Howell is a Richmond commit.

All three girls also made the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association All-State list.

Others from the WPIAL to make all-state included: Mars senior forward Piper Coffield, senior forward Sara Felder of Greensburg Central Catholic, Plum senior forward Kaitlyn Killinger, Mt. Lebanon senior forward Melia Peer, Latrobe junior midfielder Ella Bulava, Moon senior midfielder Kayla Leseck, senior midfielder Brooke Opferman of Peters Township, Plum senior defender Kaley Simqu, and Latrobe senior goalkeeper Sofia Decerb.

Players will be honored at the PSCA Honors and Awards Banquet Jan. 28 at the Penn Harris Hotel in Camp Hill.

Full All-America, all-region list here.

Full all-state list here.

