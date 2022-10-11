WPIAL girls soccer playoff clinchings through Oct. 10, 2022
By:
Monday, October 10, 2022 | 11:27 PM
Section play in the girls soccer regular season section play has less than a week left.
The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.
Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2022 WPIAL girls soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Here is the latest list of district teams that have qualified for the WPIAL girls soccer playoffs through Monday.
Class 4A
6 of a possible 8 teams have qualified for the playoffs
North Allegheny Tigers
Seneca Valley Raiders
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Peters Township Indians
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Class 3A
13 of a possible 16 teams have qualified for the playoffs
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Hampton Talbots
Oakland Catholic Eagles
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Plum Mustangs
Latrobe Wildcats
Franklin Regional Panthers
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Moon Tigers
South Fayette Lions
West Allegheny Indians
Montour Spartans
Class 2A
13 of a possible 16 teams have qualified for the playoffs
North Catholic Trojans
Avonworth Antelopes
Freeport Yellowjackets
Knoch Knights
Burrell Buccaneers
Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Southmoreland Scotties
Yough Cougars
Woodland Hills Wolverines
South Park Eagles
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
West Mifflin Titans
Class A
11 of a possible 16 teams have qualified for the playoffs
Springdale Dynamos
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Waynesburg Central Raiders
Freedom Bulldogs
Mohawk Warriors
Riverside Panthers
Winchester Thurston Bears
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Aquinas Academy Crusaders
More High School Soccer Girls• High school roundup for Oct. 10, 2022: Peters Township tops Mt. Lebanon in girls soccer showdown
• A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Freeport’s Olivia Giancola
• Latrobe girls soccer team gets better of Franklin Regional
• What to watch in WPIAL sports for Oct. 10, 2022: Girls soccer playoff positioning up for grabs
• Trib HSSN WPIAL soccer rankings: Week ending Oct. 9, 2022