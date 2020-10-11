WPIAL girls soccer playoff clinchings through Oct. 11, 2020
By:
Sunday, October 11, 2020 | 10:35 PM
There is one week left in section play in WPIAL girls soccer. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.
Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2019 WPIAL girls soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Oct. 21.
Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the district boys soccer playoffs through Oct 11:
Class 4A – 7 of at least 12 teams have clinched playoff berths
Butler Golden Tornado
North Allegheny Tigers
Seneca Valley Raiders
Pine-Richland Rams
Peters Township Indians
Fox Chapel Foxes
Norwin Knights
Class 3A – 10 of at least 16 teams have clinched playoff berths
Hampton Talbots
Franklin Regional Panthers
Kiski Area Cavaliers
Connellsville Falcons
Belle Vernon Leopards
Trinity Hillers
Plum Mustangs
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Mars Fightin’ Planets
West Allegheny Indians
Class 2A – 13 of at least 16 teams have clinched playoff berths
North Catholic Trojans
Avonworth Antelopes
Shady Side Academy
Burrell Buccaneers
Deer Lakes Lancers
Southmoreland Scotties
Yough Cougars
Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Brownsville Falcons
South Park Eagles
South Allegheny Gladiators
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
Class A – 14 of at least 16 teams have clinched playoff berths
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Springdale Dynamos
Apollo-Ridge Vikings
Steel Valley Ironmen
Bentworth Bearcats
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Freedom Bulldogs
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
South Side Rams
Riverside Panthers
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Sewickley Academy Panthers
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
More High School Soccer Girls• Midseason winning streak gets Penn Hills girls soccer back on the right foot
• New-look Thomas Jefferson girls soccer team building momentum
• High school roundup for Oct. 10, 2020: Peters Township playmakers overwhelm Moon
• No longer a freshman, senior Lucy Ream still making memories for Fox Chapel girls soccer
• High school roundup for Oct. 7, 2020: Melissa Riggins, Shady Side Academy grab key section win