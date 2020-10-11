WPIAL girls soccer playoff clinchings through Oct. 11, 2020

By:

Sunday, October 11, 2020 | 10:35 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Sydney Schutzman works between Norwin’s Alyssa Aquilio (4) and Evelyn Moore during their game on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Norwin.

There is one week left in section play in WPIAL girls soccer. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2019 WPIAL girls soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Oct. 21.

Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the district boys soccer playoffs through Oct 11:

Class 4A – 7 of at least 12 teams have clinched playoff berths

Butler Golden Tornado

North Allegheny Tigers

Seneca Valley Raiders

Pine-Richland Rams

Peters Township Indians

Fox Chapel Foxes

Norwin Knights

Class 3A – 10 of at least 16 teams have clinched playoff berths

Hampton Talbots

Franklin Regional Panthers

Kiski Area Cavaliers

Connellsville Falcons

Belle Vernon Leopards

Trinity Hillers

Plum Mustangs

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Mars Fightin’ Planets

West Allegheny Indians

Class 2A – 13 of at least 16 teams have clinched playoff berths

North Catholic Trojans

Avonworth Antelopes

Shady Side Academy

Burrell Buccaneers

Deer Lakes Lancers

Southmoreland Scotties

Yough Cougars

Mt. Pleasant Vikings

Brownsville Falcons

South Park Eagles

South Allegheny Gladiators

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

Class A – 14 of at least 16 teams have clinched playoff berths

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Springdale Dynamos

Apollo-Ridge Vikings

Steel Valley Ironmen

Bentworth Bearcats

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Freedom Bulldogs

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

South Side Rams

Riverside Panthers

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Sewickley Academy Panthers

Eden Christian Academy Warriors