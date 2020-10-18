WPIAL girls soccer playoff clinchings through Oct. 18, 2020
By:
Sunday, October 18, 2020 | 9:55 PM
There is one day left in section play in WPIAL girls soccer with two more spots in 4A up for grabs. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.
Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2020 WPIAL girls soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Wednesday.
Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the district girls soccer playoffs through Sunday:
Class 4A – 10 of a possible 13 teams have clinched playoff berths
Butler Golden Tornado
North Allegheny Tigers
Seneca Valley Raiders
Pine-Richland Rams
Peters Township Indians
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Fox Chapel Foxes
Norwin Knights
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Latrobe Wildcats
(Mt. Lebanon at Moon is a key game on Monday. The winner qualifies while the loser is out unless Upper St. Clair is upset by Baldwin)
Class 3A — Set with 16 playoff teams
Hampton Talbots
Franklin Regional Panthers
Kiski Area Cavaliers
Gateway Gators
Connellsville Falcons
Belle Vernon Leopards
Trinity Hillers
Ringgold Rams
Plum Mustangs
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Oakland Catholic Eagles
Penn Hills Indians
Mars Fightin’ Planets
West Allegheny Indians
Montour Spartans
South Fayette Lions
Class 2A — Set with 16 playoff teams
Avonworth Antelopes
North Catholic Trojans
Ambridge Bridgers
Quaker Valley Quakers
Shady Side Academy
Burrell Buccaneers
Freeport Yellowjackets
Deer Lakes Lancers
Southmoreland Scotties
Brownsville Falcons
Yough Cougars
Mt. Pleasant Vikings
South Park Eagles
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
South Allegheny Gladiators
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
Class A — Set with 16 playoff teams
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Springdale Dynamos
Serra Catholic Eagles
Ligonier Valley Rams
Steel Valley Ironmen
Bentworth Bearcats
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Freedom Bulldogs
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
South Side Rams
Riverside Panthers
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Sewickley Academy Panthers
Ellis School Tigers
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
More High School Soccer Girls• Sewickley Academy girls soccer set for return to playoffs
• Jump in classification doesn’t slow Shady Side Academy girls soccer
• Pine-Richland girls soccer team puts faith in senior goalkeeper
• Covid-19 shutdown forces defending champion North Allegheny girls to turn focus to playoffs
• Freshman phenom brings scoring punch to Hampton girls soccer team