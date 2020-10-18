WPIAL girls soccer playoff clinchings through Oct. 18, 2020

By:

Sunday, October 18, 2020 | 9:55 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Plum’s Jamie Seneca heads the ball against Oakland Catholic on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Plum.

There is one day left in section play in WPIAL girls soccer with two more spots in 4A up for grabs. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2020 WPIAL girls soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Wednesday.

Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the district girls soccer playoffs through Sunday:

Class 4A – 10 of a possible 13 teams have clinched playoff berths

Butler Golden Tornado

North Allegheny Tigers

Seneca Valley Raiders

Pine-Richland Rams

Peters Township Indians

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Fox Chapel Foxes

Norwin Knights

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Latrobe Wildcats

(Mt. Lebanon at Moon is a key game on Monday. The winner qualifies while the loser is out unless Upper St. Clair is upset by Baldwin)

Class 3A — Set with 16 playoff teams

Hampton Talbots

Franklin Regional Panthers

Kiski Area Cavaliers

Gateway Gators

Connellsville Falcons

Belle Vernon Leopards

Trinity Hillers

Ringgold Rams

Plum Mustangs

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Oakland Catholic Eagles

Penn Hills Indians

Mars Fightin’ Planets

West Allegheny Indians

Montour Spartans

South Fayette Lions

Class 2A — Set with 16 playoff teams

Avonworth Antelopes

North Catholic Trojans

Ambridge Bridgers

Quaker Valley Quakers

Shady Side Academy

Burrell Buccaneers

Freeport Yellowjackets

Deer Lakes Lancers

Southmoreland Scotties

Brownsville Falcons

Yough Cougars

Mt. Pleasant Vikings

South Park Eagles

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

South Allegheny Gladiators

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

Class A — Set with 16 playoff teams

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Springdale Dynamos

Serra Catholic Eagles

Ligonier Valley Rams

Steel Valley Ironmen

Bentworth Bearcats

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Freedom Bulldogs

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

South Side Rams

Riverside Panthers

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Sewickley Academy Panthers

Ellis School Tigers

Eden Christian Academy Warriors