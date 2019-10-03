WPIAL girls soccer playoff clinchings through Oct. 2, 2019
Thursday, October 3, 2019 | 11:08 AM
There are less than two weeks left in section play in WPIAL girls soccer. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.
Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2019 WPIAL girls soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Oct. 16.
Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the district girls soccer playoffs through Oct 2.
Class AAAA – 8 of at least 12 teams have clinched playoff spots:
North Allegheny Tigers
Seneca Valley Raiders
Moon Tigers
Peters Township Indians
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Norwin Knights
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Connellsville Falcons
Class AAA – 7 of at least 16 teams have clinched playoff spots:
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Kiski Area Cavaliers
Belle Vernon Leopards
Plum Mustangs
Oakland Catholic Eagles
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
West Allegheny Indians
Class AA – 2 of at least 12 teams have clinched playoff spots:
Burrell Buccaneers
Deer Lakes Lancers
Class A – 6 of at least 16 teams have clinched playoff spots:
Bentworth Bearcats
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
McGuffey Highlanders
Freedom Bulldogs
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.