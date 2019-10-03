WPIAL girls soccer playoff clinchings through Oct. 2, 2019

Thursday, October 3, 2019 | 11:08 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Mauriana Dorsch battles Mars’ Erin Rodgers for the ball during their game Monday, Sept.16, 2019, in Murrysville.

There are less than two weeks left in section play in WPIAL girls soccer. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2019 WPIAL girls soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Oct. 16.

Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the district girls soccer playoffs through Oct 2.

Class AAAA – 8 of at least 12 teams have clinched playoff spots:

North Allegheny Tigers

Seneca Valley Raiders

Moon Tigers

Peters Township Indians

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Norwin Knights

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Connellsville Falcons

Class AAA – 7 of at least 16 teams have clinched playoff spots:

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Kiski Area Cavaliers

Belle Vernon Leopards

Plum Mustangs

Oakland Catholic Eagles

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

West Allegheny Indians

Class AA – 2 of at least 12 teams have clinched playoff spots:

Burrell Buccaneers

Deer Lakes Lancers

Class A – 6 of at least 16 teams have clinched playoff spots:

Bentworth Bearcats

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

McGuffey Highlanders

Freedom Bulldogs

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.