WPIAL girls soccer roundup for Oct. 21, 2019: Second-seeded Plum survives shootout to edge Gateway in Class AAA

Monday, October 21, 2019 | 11:54 PM

Katie Patton scored in regulation and second-seeded Plum (15-1-0) outscored Gateway 6-5 in tiebreaking penalty kicks to record a 2-1 shootout victory in a first-round WPIAL Class AAA girls soccer match Monday night. The Mustangs will face Hampton (12-3-0) in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Daniella Garner scored in regulation for Gateway (8-10-1).

Gina Proviano, Emily Kirkpatrick, Patton, Marissa Liberto, Kaitlyn Killinger and Emma Bennethum converted their penalties in the shootout. Erica Taylor was the winning goalkeeper. Bennethum assisted on Patton’s goal.

Class AAAA

Fox Chapel 2, Upper St. Clair 0 — Sam Dockey and Kaylee Uribe both netted goals for the ninth-seeded Foxes (10-7-1) as they defeated the Panthers (11-6). Claudia DeMartino and Lucy Ream both contributed assists and Sammi Dunlap and Molly Mcnaughton combined for the shutout. Fox Chapel will play No. 1 seed Norwin (16-1-0) in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Moon 3, Hempfield 0 — Hailey Longwell had two goals and Frace Smakosz also scored as fourth-seeded Moon (15-2-1) defeated Hempfield (5-9-1) in a Class AAAA first-round match. Elizabeth Hoff had an assist. Alayshja Bable recorded the shutout. Moon will meet Seneca Valley in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Seneca Valley 2, Canon McMillan 1 — Zoe Simpson scored in the first half and Mia Zec added a second-half goal as fifth-seeded Seneca Valley (12-3-2) edged Canon-McMillan (12-7-0).

Butler 6, Connellsville 0 — Samantha Miller, Madison Pomykata , Chloe Weiland and Gabby Boden scored first-half goals to lead seventh-seeded Butler (11-5-1) past Connellsville (12-5-0). Butler will meet top-seeded Peters Township (16-1-1) in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Penn-Trafford 2, Pine-Richland 1 — Malia Kearns found the net with 23 minutes, 27 seconds remaining as No. 6 seed and host Penn-Trafford (13-6) held off No. 11 Pine-Richland (9-7).

Pine-Richland took a 1-0 lead into halftime on a goal by Jen Betush, but the Warriors’ Emma Rain allowed her team to draw even with a score at the 31:48 mark of the second half. With the Rams on the attack late, Penn-Trafford goalkeeper Megan Giesey made several saves on point-blank shots inside the final five minutes. Giesey made 10 saves.

“We knew if we kept passing and pressing, we would have a chance,” Penn-Trafford coach Jackie Bartko said. “That first goal really lifted the girls up. They weren’t ready to be done.”

Penn-Trafford will play at No. 3 North Allegheny (14-2-1) on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

Class AAA

Mars 7, Trinity 0 — Taylor Hamlett netted a pair of goals as top-seeded Mars (15-0-1) opened the playoffs with a victory over Trinity (8-8-1). Elle Coffield, Gracie Dunaway, Caroline Wroblewski, Aly Cooper and Londynn Gonzalas scored for Mars, which will face Thomas Jefferson in Thursday’s semifinals.

Thomas Jefferson 2, Montour 1 — Dalaney Ranallo and Isabella Blosl scored to lead ninth-seeded Thomas Jefferson (12-6-1) past eighth-seeded Montour (10-7-1) in a closely contested first-round match. Jessica Molitoris scored for Montour.

Oakland Catholic 3, South Fayette 0 — Hannah Henn gave her team an early lead and Aidan Brady added a second-half goal as fourth-seeded Oakland Catholic (13-4-1) defeated South Fayette (8-9-0). Oakland Catholic will meet Belle Vernon in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Belle Vernon 3, Ambridge 2 — Chloe Morgan scored at the back post off a corner kick in the final minute of regulation to lead Belle Vernon (15-3-0) to a come-from-behind victory over Ambridge (10-6-1) in a first-round Class AAA match. Gretchen Oslick and Sophia Chickos scored in the first half as Ambridge jumped out to a 2-0 lead. In the second half, Morgan Einodshofer made it 2-1 before an Adeline Guess free kick deflected in off an Ambridge defender to tie the score.

Hampton 7, Elizabeth Forward 0 – Five players scored first-half goals to lead Hampton. Logan Nicklas scored twice for Hampton (12-6-1), both assisted on crosses by Emily Felitsky. Megan Cook had a goal and an assist. Rylee Obringer, Jillian Antol, Lanie McLaughlin and Juliana Oliviera rounded out the scoring for Hampton. Elizabeth Forward (8-8-0) keeper Jordan Pinneri stopped 28 shots, including a penalty kick in the first half.

West Allegheny 2, Franklin Regional 0 — Mackenzie Taranto and Morgan Shansky scored first-half goals and No. 3 West Allegheny (14-2-0) made it stand up in a first-round Class AAA victory over Franklin Regional (8-9-0). West Allegheny will meet Kiski Area in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Kiski Area 11, Ringgold 0 — Kiski Area junior midfielder Kaylee Elwood scored less than two minutes in and the No. 6 Cavaliers didn’t look back in a victory over the No. 11 Rams (8-11-0).

“The girls executed the game plan to a T, and hopefully we can stick with that through the next round, if not more,” Kiski Area coach Mike Spagnolo said.

Kiski Area moves into the quarterfinals for the second year in a row and will take on No. 3 West Allegheny on Thursday at a site and time to be determined.

Elwood and senior Sidney Palla scored four goals apiece in first half, and senior Chloe Galo added a score for the Cavaliers in the latter stages of the first 40 minutes.

“I wasn’t expecting (the goal total), but I knew if came in and played as a team, we would do good,” Elwood said.

Sophomore Emerson Johngarlo and senior Reagan Frederick added scores for Kiski in the second half. Frederick contributed three assists, while Johngarlo and Christina Palla added assists.

Kylee Pry made 27 saves for Ringgold.

The Kiski Area defense held the Rams without a shot.

Class AA

Freeport 2, Waynesburg 1 (OT) — Sidney Shemanski was at it again, scoring a pair of goals to lead eighth-seeded Freeport (15-4-0) past Waynesburg (10-7-0). Moments after her team fell behind 1-0 midway through the second half, Shemanksi tied it up with about 20 minutes remaining in regulation to force overtime and keep the No. 8 Yellowjackets’ season alive. Freeport will meet top-seeded Hopewell (12-2-0) on Thursday.

Brownsville 3, Steel Valley 2 — Tessa Dellarose had two goals and Talia Dellarose also scored to lead 10th-seeded Brownsville (10-6-0) to victory. Diana Craycroft and Krystal Phouthavong scored for Steel Valley (10-7-0). Brownsville will meet second-seeded North Catholic in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Deer Lakes 2, Quaker Valley 1 — Abigail Boulos and Lily Litrun scored unassisted goals as the sixth-seeded Lancers (13-3-1) held off the Quakers (5-10-3. Lancers goalkeeper Jaiden Cutright made seven saves in the win. Deer Lakes will face South Park in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Class A

Freedom 5, Ellis School 1 — Renae Mohrbacher had a hat trick to lead top-seeded Freedom (19-0-0) past Ellis School. Jules Mohrbacher and Taylor DiMarzio also scored for Freedom, which will face Bishop Canevin in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Bishop Canevin 2, McGuffey 1 (OT) — Freshman Ashley Lippold netted the tying goal with less than nine minutes left in regulation and sophomore Ainsley Smith scored the decisive goal in overtime to lead eighth-seeded Bishop Canevin (13-2-1) to a first-round victory. Jordan Sekora scored for McGuffey (10-7-0).

Seton LaSalle 2, Springdale 0 — Marissa Shuckman and Paige Kuisis both tallied goals for the fourth-seeded Rebels (13-5) as they shut out the Dynamos (7-10). Mikaela Small and Mo Obiri both tallied assists and Gina Mastelle made six saves in the shutout. Seton LaSalle will meet Greensburg Central Catholic in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Greensburg Central Catholic 11, Carlynton 0 — Tatum Gretz and Samantha Nemeth each hat tricks as fifth-seeded Greensburg Central Catholic (12-3-0) defeated Carlynton. Bethany Winnor registered a pair of goals as well for GCC. Samantha Felder, Sarah Felder, and Makaila Sunder rounded out the scoring. Sarah Felder also tallied three assists for the Centurions, who registered 65 shots in the contest. Carlynton (8-6-2) keeper Sarah MacMurdo had 41 saves in net.

Bentworth 6, Mohawk 1 — Jocelyn Timlin scored four goals and Paige Marshalek added two more as second-seeded Bentworth (16-1-0) opened the playoffs with a convincing victory over Mohawk (7-9-0). Bentworth will meet Serra Catholic in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Serra Catholic 1, South Side 0 — Madison Carr scored the decisive goal and Julianna Marshall recorded the shutout as 10th-seeded Serra Catholic (10-7-0) knocked off seventh-seeded South Side (11-5-0).

Shady Side Academy 4, Riverside 0 — Callie Davis had two goals and two assists to lead No. 3 Shady Side Academy (14-1-0) past Riverside (8-9-0) at Butler. Autumn Casey and Melissa Riggins also netted goals for the Indians. Shady Side Academy will meet OLSH (13-6-0) in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

OLSH 7, Chartiers-Houston 0 — Francesca Taylor and Paige Smith each had hat tricks to help sixth-seeded OLSH (12-6-0) past Chartiers-Houston (11-9-0) in a first-round match.