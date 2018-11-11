WPIAL girls soccer teams set for PIAA semifinal matchups

By: Michael Love

Sunday, November 11, 2018 | 5:42 PM

The PIAA girls soccer playoff tournaments have reached the semifinals, and five WPIAL teams still are alive in their quests for state championships.

All games are Tuesday evening.

It will be an all-WPIAL matchup in Class A as WPIAL champion Freedom (22-1) will face Shady Side Academy (14-4) at 6 p.m. at Mars Athletic Complex for the right to play in the title game at Hersheypark Stadium on Friday at 11 a.m.

Hersheypark Stadium is the site for all four girls title matches.

In Class AA, WPIAL champ South Park will take on District 5 champion Bedford at 6 p.m. at Somerset High School. The PIAA title match is Saturday at 11 a.m.

Oakland Catholic, the WPIAL AAA champion, owns a 20-1 record and will face District 11 champ Blue Mountain at 6 p.m. at Bald Eagle Area High School. The winner advances to the championship match set for Friday at 4 p.m.

WPIAL Quad-A runner-up Peters Township (18-4) will match up with District 1 runner-up Souderton at 4:30 p.m. at Chambersburg High School.

The state-championship match is Saturday at 4 p.m.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MLove_Trib.

Tags: Freedom, Oakland Catholic, Peters Township, Shady Side Academy, South Park