WPIAL girls volleyball playoff clinchings through Oct. 11, 2022

Tuesday, October 11, 2022 | 11:59 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Ella Bringe, right, blocks at the net against Ligonier Valley during the Penn-Trafford volleyball tournament Sept. 17.

The 2022 WPIAL girls volleyball regular season has a week and a half remaining.

The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2022 WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs begins with the Volleyball Playoff Pairings Show on Friday, Oct. 21.

Here is the latest list of teams that qualified for the district girls volleyball playoffs through Tuesday.

Class 4A

9 of a possible 12 teams clinched a playoff berth

North Allegheny Tigers

Pine-Richland Rams

Seneca Valley Raiders

Peters Township Indians

Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Shaler Titans

Norwin Knights

Hempfield Spartans

Class 3A

10 of a possible 20 teams clinched a playoff berth

Hampton Talbots

Plum Mustangs

Gateway Gators

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Albert Gallatin Colonials

North Catholic Trojans

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Blackhawk Cougars

Latrobe Wildcats

Armstrong River Hawks

Class 2A

14 of a possible 20 teams clinched a playoff berth

Shenango Wildcats

Beaver Bobcats

Neshannock Lancers

South Park Eagles

Brownsville Falcons

Bentworth Bearcats

Southmoreland Scotties

Avonworth Antelopes

Central Valley Warriors

Quaker Valley Quakers

Freeport Yellowjackets

Burrell Buccaneers

Deer Lakes Lancers

Derry Trojans

Class A

12 of a possible 16 teams clinched a playoff berth

Union Scotties

Western Beaver Golden Beavers

Beaver County Christian Academy Eagles

Frazier Commodores

Mapletown Maples

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Carlynton Cougars

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Serra Catholic Eagles

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Leechburg Blue Devils