WPIAL girls volleyball playoff clinchings through Oct. 11, 2022
Tuesday, October 11, 2022 | 11:59 PM
The 2022 WPIAL girls volleyball regular season has a week and a half remaining.
The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.
Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2022 WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs begins with the Volleyball Playoff Pairings Show on Friday, Oct. 21.
Here is the latest list of teams that qualified for the district girls volleyball playoffs through Tuesday.
Class 4A
9 of a possible 12 teams clinched a playoff berth
North Allegheny Tigers
Pine-Richland Rams
Seneca Valley Raiders
Peters Township Indians
Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Shaler Titans
Norwin Knights
Hempfield Spartans
Class 3A
10 of a possible 20 teams clinched a playoff berth
Hampton Talbots
Plum Mustangs
Gateway Gators
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Albert Gallatin Colonials
North Catholic Trojans
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Blackhawk Cougars
Latrobe Wildcats
Armstrong River Hawks
Class 2A
14 of a possible 20 teams clinched a playoff berth
Shenango Wildcats
Beaver Bobcats
Neshannock Lancers
South Park Eagles
Brownsville Falcons
Bentworth Bearcats
Southmoreland Scotties
Avonworth Antelopes
Central Valley Warriors
Quaker Valley Quakers
Freeport Yellowjackets
Burrell Buccaneers
Deer Lakes Lancers
Derry Trojans
Class A
12 of a possible 16 teams clinched a playoff berth
Union Scotties
Western Beaver Golden Beavers
Beaver County Christian Academy Eagles
Frazier Commodores
Mapletown Maples
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Carlynton Cougars
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Serra Catholic Eagles
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Leechburg Blue Devils
