WPIAL girls volleyball playoff clinchings through Oct. 13, 2022

By:

Thursday, October 13, 2022 | 11:52 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Plum’s Emily Bologna plays a ball against Gateway on Sept. 13.

The 2022 WPIAL girls volleyball regular season has one week remaining.

The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2020 WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs begins with the Volleyball Playoff Pairings Show on Friday, Oct. 21.

Here is the latest list of girls volleyball teams that qualified for the district girls volleyball playoffs through Thursday.

Class 4A

11 of a possible 13 teams clinched a playoff berth

North Allegheny Tigers

Pine-Richland Rams

Seneca Valley Raiders

Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Peters Township Indians

Baldwin Highlanders

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Norwin Knights

Shaler Titans

Hempfield Spartans

Class 3A

12 of a possible 20 teams clinched a playoff berth

Hampton Talbots

Gateway Gators

Plum Mustangs

South Fayette Lions

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Albert Gallatin Colonials

Ringgold Rams

North Catholic Trojans

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Blackhawk Cougars

Latrobe Wildcats

Armstrong River Hawks

Class 2A

15 of a possible 20 teams clinched a playoff berth

Shenango Wildcats

Beaver Bobcats

Neshannock Lancers

Laurel Spartans

South Park Eagles

Brownsville Falcons

Bentworth Bearcats

Southmoreland Scotties

Waynesburg Raiders

Avonworth Antelopes

Central Valley Warriors

Quaker Valley Quakers

Freeport Yellowjackets

Burrell Buccaneers

Deer Lakes Lancers

Class A

13 of a possible 16 teams clinched a playoff berth

Union Scotties

Western Beaver Golden Beavers

Beaver County Christian Eagles

Frazier Commodores

Mapletown Maples

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

West Greene Pioneers

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Carlynton Cougars

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Serra Catholic Eagles

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Leechburg Blue Devils