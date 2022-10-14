WPIAL girls volleyball playoff clinchings through Oct. 13, 2022
Thursday, October 13, 2022 | 11:52 PM
The 2022 WPIAL girls volleyball regular season has one week remaining.
The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.
Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2020 WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs begins with the Volleyball Playoff Pairings Show on Friday, Oct. 21.
Here is the latest list of girls volleyball teams that qualified for the district girls volleyball playoffs through Thursday.
Class 4A
11 of a possible 13 teams clinched a playoff berth
North Allegheny Tigers
Pine-Richland Rams
Seneca Valley Raiders
Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Peters Township Indians
Baldwin Highlanders
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Norwin Knights
Shaler Titans
Hempfield Spartans
Class 3A
12 of a possible 20 teams clinched a playoff berth
Hampton Talbots
Gateway Gators
Plum Mustangs
South Fayette Lions
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Albert Gallatin Colonials
Ringgold Rams
North Catholic Trojans
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Blackhawk Cougars
Latrobe Wildcats
Armstrong River Hawks
Class 2A
15 of a possible 20 teams clinched a playoff berth
Shenango Wildcats
Beaver Bobcats
Neshannock Lancers
Laurel Spartans
South Park Eagles
Brownsville Falcons
Bentworth Bearcats
Southmoreland Scotties
Waynesburg Raiders
Avonworth Antelopes
Central Valley Warriors
Quaker Valley Quakers
Freeport Yellowjackets
Burrell Buccaneers
Deer Lakes Lancers
Class A
13 of a possible 16 teams clinched a playoff berth
Union Scotties
Western Beaver Golden Beavers
Beaver County Christian Eagles
Frazier Commodores
Mapletown Maples
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
West Greene Pioneers
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Carlynton Cougars
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Serra Catholic Eagles
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Leechburg Blue Devils
