WPIAL girls volleyball playoff clinchings through Oct. 16, 2022
Sunday, October 16, 2022 | 9:29 PM
The 2022 WPIAL girls volleyball regular season has one week remaining.
The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.
Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2022 WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs begins with the Volleyball Playoff Pairings Show on Friday.
Here is the latest list of girls volleyball teams that qualified for the district girls volleyball playoffs through Sunday:.
Class 4A
11 of a possible 14 teams clinched a playoff berth:
North Allegheny Tigers
Pine-Richland Rams
Seneca Valley Raiders
North Hills Indians
Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Peters Township Indians
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Shaler Titans
Norwin Knights
Hempfield Spartans
Class 3A
11 of a possible 20 teams clinched a playoff berth:
Hampton Talbots
Gateway Gators
Plum Mustangs
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Albert Gallatin Colonials
North Catholic Trojans
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Blackhawk Cougars
Knoch Knights
Latrobe Wildcats
Armstrong River Hawks
Class 2A
20 of a possible 22 teams clinched a playoff berth:
Shenango Wildcats
Beaver Bobcats
Laurel Spartans
Neshannock Lancers
South Park Eagles
Fort Cherry Rangers
Brentwood Spartans
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Brownsville Falcons
Bentworth Bearcats
Southmoreland Scotties
Waynesburg Central Raiders
Avonworth Antelopes
Central Valley Warriors
Quaker Valley Quakers
Hopewell Vikings
Freeport Yellowjackets
Burrell Buccaneers
Deer Lakes Lancers
Derry Trojans
Class A
15 of a possible 17 teams clinched a playoff berth:
Union Scotties
Western Beaver Golden Beavers
Beaver County Christian Eagles
Burgettstown Blue Devils
Frazier Commodores
Mapletown Maples
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
West Greene Pioneers
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Carlynton Cougars
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Serra Catholic Eagles
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Leechburg Blue Devils
Trinity Christian Academy Falcons
