WPIAL girls volleyball playoff clinchings through Oct. 18, 2020

By:

Sunday, October 18, 2020 | 10:01 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Cassidy Dell plays against Hampton Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at Hampton High School.

The WPIAL girls volleyball regular season has one week left. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2020 WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs begins with the Volleyball Pairings Show on Oct. 26.

Here is the latest list of teams that qualified for the district girls volleyball playoffs through Sunday:

Class 4A — 7 of at least 12 teams have clinched playoff berths

North Allegheny Tigers

Shaler Titans

Pine-Richland Rams

Seneca Valley Raiders

Moon Tigers

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Oakland Catholic Eagles

Class 3A — 16 of at least 20 teams have clinched playoff berths

Plum Mustangs

Franklin Regional Panthers

Montour Spartans

Trinity Hillers

South Fayette Lions

Laurel Highlands Mustangs

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Albert Gallatin Colonials

Beaver Bobcats

Hopewell Vikings

Central Valley Warriors

Hampton Talbots

Freeport Yellowjackets

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Armstrong River Hawks

Class 2A — 17 of at least 20 teams have clinched playoff berths

Ellwood City Wolverines

Shenango Wildcats

Laurel Spartans

Neshannock Lancers

North Catholic Trojans

Avonworth Antelopes

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Waynesburg Raiders

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

Frazier Commodores

Serra Catholic Eagles

South Park Eagles

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Burgettstown Blue Devils

Deer Lakes Lancers

South Allegheny Gladiators

Ligonier Valley Rams

Class A — 15 of at least 16 teams have clinched playoff berths

Beaver County Christian Eagles

Western Beaver Golden Beavers

Union Scotties

Fort Cherry Rangers

California Trojans

West Greene Pioneers

Mapletown Maples

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Eden Christian Warriors

Northgate Flames

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Leechburg Blue Devils

Trinity Christian Falcons

Apollo-Ridge Vikings