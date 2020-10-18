WPIAL girls volleyball playoff clinchings through Oct. 18, 2020
By:
Sunday, October 18, 2020 | 10:01 PM
The WPIAL girls volleyball regular season has one week left. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.
Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2020 WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs begins with the Volleyball Pairings Show on Oct. 26.
Here is the latest list of teams that qualified for the district girls volleyball playoffs through Sunday:
Class 4A — 7 of at least 12 teams have clinched playoff berths
North Allegheny Tigers
Shaler Titans
Pine-Richland Rams
Seneca Valley Raiders
Moon Tigers
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Oakland Catholic Eagles
Class 3A — 16 of at least 20 teams have clinched playoff berths
Plum Mustangs
Franklin Regional Panthers
Montour Spartans
Trinity Hillers
South Fayette Lions
Laurel Highlands Mustangs
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Albert Gallatin Colonials
Beaver Bobcats
Hopewell Vikings
Central Valley Warriors
Hampton Talbots
Freeport Yellowjackets
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Armstrong River Hawks
Class 2A — 17 of at least 20 teams have clinched playoff berths
Ellwood City Wolverines
Shenango Wildcats
Laurel Spartans
Neshannock Lancers
North Catholic Trojans
Avonworth Antelopes
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Waynesburg Raiders
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
Frazier Commodores
Serra Catholic Eagles
South Park Eagles
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Burgettstown Blue Devils
Deer Lakes Lancers
South Allegheny Gladiators
Ligonier Valley Rams
Class A — 15 of at least 16 teams have clinched playoff berths
Beaver County Christian Eagles
Western Beaver Golden Beavers
Union Scotties
Fort Cherry Rangers
California Trojans
West Greene Pioneers
Mapletown Maples
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Eden Christian Warriors
Northgate Flames
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Leechburg Blue Devils
Trinity Christian Falcons
Apollo-Ridge Vikings
More High School Sports• WPIAL girls soccer playoff clinchings through Oct. 18, 2020
• WPIAL boys soccer playoff clinchings through Oct. 18, 2020
• TribHSSN broadcasts: Week of Oct. 19-24
• Trib HSSN Football Player of the Week for Week 6
• WPIAL bracketology: Chris Harlan, Don Rebel predict 2020 football pairings