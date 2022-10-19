WPIAL girls volleyball playoff clinchings through Oct. 18, 2022
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
The 2022 WPIAL girls volleyball regular season has one night remaining.
The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.
Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2022 WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs begins with the Volleyball Playoff Pairings Show at 2 p.m. Friday.
Here is the latest list of girls volleyball teams that qualified for the district girls volleyball playoffs through Tuesday.
Class 4A
13 of a possible 14 teams clinched a playoff berth
North Allegheny Tigers
Pine-Richland Rams
Seneca Valley Raiders
Butler Golden Tornado
North Hills Indians
Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Peters Township Indians
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Baldwin Highlanders
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Shaler Titans
Norwin Knights
Hempfield Spartans
Class 3A
14 of a possible 20 teams clinched a playoff berth
Hampton Talbots
Gateway Gators
Plum Mustangs
Montour Spartans
Moon Tigers
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Albert Gallatin Colonials
North Catholic Trojans
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Blackhawk Cougars
Knoch Knights
Latrobe Wildcats
Armstrong River Hawks
Indiana Little Indians
Class 2A
20 of a possible 21 teams clinched a playoff berth
Shenango Wildcats
Beaver Bobcats
Neshannock Lancers
Laurel Spartans
South Park Eagles
Fort Cherry Rangers
Brentwood Spartans
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Brownsville Falcons
Bentworth Bearcats
Southmoreland Scotties
Waynesburg Raiders
Avonworth Antelopes
Central Valley Warriors
Quaker Valley Quakers
Hopewell Vikings
Freeport Yellowjackets
Burrell Buccaneers
Deer Lakes Lancers
Derry Trojans
Class A
Set with 16 playoff teams (no byes or preliminary round matches)
Union Scotties
Western Beaver Golden Beavers
Beaver County Christian Eagles
Burgettstown Blue Devils
Frazier Commodores
Mapletown Maples
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
West Greene Pioneers
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Carlynton Cougars
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Serra Catholic Eagles
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Leechburg Blue Devils
Trinity Christian Academy Falcons
