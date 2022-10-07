WPIAL girls volleyball playoff clinchings through Oct. 6, 2022
By:
Thursday, October 6, 2022 | 11:35 PM
The 2021 WPIAL girls volleyball regular season has two weeks remaining.
The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.
Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2022 WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs begins with the Volleyball Playoff Pairings Show on Friday, Oct. 21.
Here is the latest list of teams that qualified for the district girls volleyball playoffs.
Class 4A
6 out of a possible 12 teams clinched a playoff berth
North Allegheny Tigers
Pine-Richland Rams
Peters Township Indians
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Shaler Titans
Norwin Knights
Class 3A
8 out of a possible 20 teams clinched a playoff berth
Hampton Talbots
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Albert Gallatin Colonials
North Catholic Trojans
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Blackhawk Cougars
Latrobe Wildcats
Armstrong River Hawks
Class 2A
8 out of a possible 20 teams clinched a playoff berth
Shenango Wildcats
South Park Eagles
Brownsville Falcons
Southmoreland Scotties
Avonworth Antelopes
Freeport Yellowjackets
Deer Lakes Lancers
Burrell Buccaneers
Class A
9 out of a possible 16 teams clinched a playoff berth
Union Scotties
Western Beaver Golden Beavers
Frazier Commodores
Mapletown Maples
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Carlynton Cougars
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Serra Catholic Eagles
More High School Sports• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 6, 2022
• High school roundup for Oct. 6, 2022: Quaker Valley boys win 27th section title
• Bethel Park, Upper St. Clair renew rivalry ranked 1st, 2nd in WPIAL Class 5A
• WPIAL boys soccer playoff clinchings through Oct. 6, 2022
• GCC football team routs Frazier in Thursday night throwdown