WPIAL girls volleyball rankings for week of Oct. 21, 2018

By: Tribune-Review

Sunday, October 21, 2018 | 1:51 PM

Here are the latest WPIAL girls volleyball rankings for the week of Oct. 21, 2018:

Class 4A

Team, record, previous

1. North Allegheny, 15-0, 1

2. Oakland Catholic, 12-4, 3

3. Baldwin, 13-1, 2

4. Bethel Park, 13-5, NR

5. Pine-Richland, 10-4, 4

Out: Butler, 9-7, 5

Class 3A

1. Knoch, 18-0, 1

2. Armstrong, 15-1, 3

3. Thomas Jefferson, 15-1, 2

4. Central Valley, 13-3, 4

5. Chartiers Valley, 15-2, 5

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Freeport, 13-2, 1

2. North Catholic, 16-0, 2

3. Serra Catholic, 13-1, 3

4. OLSH, 13-2, 4

5. Frazier, 16-1, 5

Out: None

Class A

1. Bishop Canevin, 14-4, 1

2. Greensburg C.C., 13-3, 2

3. Carmichaels, 14-0, 3

4. Geibel, 12-4, 4

5. Beaver County Christian, 13-2, 5

Out: None

Tags: Armstrong, Baldwin, Beaver County Christian, Bethel Park, Bishop Canevin, Carmichaels, Central Valley, Chartiers Valley, Frazier, Freeport, Geibel, Greensburg C.C., Knoch, North Allegheny, Oakland Catholic, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart