WPIAL girls volleyball rankings for week of Oct. 21, 2018
By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, October 21, 2018 | 1:51 PM
Here are the latest WPIAL girls volleyball rankings for the week of Oct. 21, 2018:
Class 4A
Team, record, previous
1. North Allegheny, 15-0, 1
2. Oakland Catholic, 12-4, 3
3. Baldwin, 13-1, 2
4. Bethel Park, 13-5, NR
5. Pine-Richland, 10-4, 4
Out: Butler, 9-7, 5
Class 3A
1. Knoch, 18-0, 1
2. Armstrong, 15-1, 3
3. Thomas Jefferson, 15-1, 2
4. Central Valley, 13-3, 4
5. Chartiers Valley, 15-2, 5
Out: None
Class 2A
1. Freeport, 13-2, 1
2. North Catholic, 16-0, 2
3. Serra Catholic, 13-1, 3
4. OLSH, 13-2, 4
5. Frazier, 16-1, 5
Out: None
Class A
1. Bishop Canevin, 14-4, 1
2. Greensburg C.C., 13-3, 2
3. Carmichaels, 14-0, 3
4. Geibel, 12-4, 4
5. Beaver County Christian, 13-2, 5
Out: None
Tags: Armstrong, Baldwin, Beaver County Christian, Bethel Park, Bishop Canevin, Carmichaels, Central Valley, Chartiers Valley, Frazier, Freeport, Geibel, Greensburg C.C., Knoch, North Allegheny, Oakland Catholic, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
