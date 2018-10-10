WPIAL girls volleyball standings, playoff clinchings through Oct. 9, 2018

By: Don Rebel

Wednesday, October 10, 2018 | 4:36 PM

Here are the latest WPIAL girls volleyball standings, along with the latest playoff picture through Oct. 9.

Check out the latest Trib HSSN district volleyball rankings every Monday with weekly broadcasts at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Exclusive coverage of the 2018 WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs can be heard on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

#-Clinched Section Title, *-Clinched Playoffs, x-Eliminated

Class 4A

Section 1

*-North Allegheny, 9-0

*-Pine-Richland, 8-1

Butler, 5-5

Shaler, 4-6

Fox Chapel, 3-7

North Hills, 2-7

Seneca Valley, 2-7

Section 2

*-Baldwin, 11-0

*-Oakland Catholic, 8-3

*-Bethel Park, 7-4

Canon-McMillan, 6-5

Mt. Lebanon, 4-7

Peters Township, 4-7

Moon, 3-8

x-Upper St. Clair, 1-10

Section 3

*-Latrobe, 8-1

*-Connellsville, 7-2

*-Hempfield, 7-3

*-Norwin, 6-3

Penn-Trafford, 3-6

x-Penn Hills, 1-7

x-Plum, 0-10

Class 3A

Section 1

*-Armstrong, 11-0

*-Kiski Area, 8-3

*-Greensburg Salem, 8-3

Franklin Regional, 7-4

Indiana, 5-6

Woodland Hills, 4-7

x-Gateway, 1-10

x-McKeesport, 0-11

Section 2

*-Chartiers Valley, 10-1

*-South Fayette, 10-1

*-Montour, 8-3

West Allegheny, 7-4

Quaker Valley, 5-6

x-Obama Academy, 2-9

x-Trinity, 2-9

x-West Mifflin, 0-11

Section 3

*-Thomas Jefferson, 11-0

*-Laurel Highlands, 10-1

*-Elizabeth Forward, 8-3

Albert Gallatin, 6-5

Uniontown, 4-7

Yough, 3-8

x-Belle Vernon, 1-10

x-Ringgold, 1-10

Section 4

*-Knoch, 11-0

*-Central Valley, 9-2

*-Hampton, 8-3

Ambridge, 7-4

Mars, 5-6

x-Blackhawk, 2-9

x-Lincoln Park, 1-10

x-New Castle, 1-10

Class 2A

Section 1

#-Neshannock, 10-0

*-Beaver, 7-3

*-Ellwood City, 6-3

*-Laurel, 6-3

x-New Brighton, 2-7

x-Mohawk, 2-8

x-Beaver Falls, 0-9

Section 2

*-North Catholic, 9-0

*-Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7-2

*-Hopewell, 6-3

*-Avonworth, 6-4

x-South Park, 3-7

x-Chartiers-Houston, 1-8

x-Freedom, 1-9

Section 3

*-Frazier, 9-0

*-Waynesburg, 8-2

*-Southmoreland, 7-2

Beth-Center, 4-6

Brownsville, 3-6

McGuffey, 2-7

x-Charleroi, 0-10

Section 4

*-Serra Catholic, 9-0

*-Seton LaSalle, 8-1

Keystone Oaks, 5-4

Steel Valley, 5-4

Carlynton, 4-6

x-South Allegheny, 2-8

x-Washington, 0-10

Section 5

*-Freeport, 9-0

*-Derry, 7-2

*-Deer Lakes, 7-3

*-Burrell, 5-4

x-East Allegheny, 2-8

Apollo-Ridge, 1-7

x-Valley, 1-8

Class A

Section 1

*-Beaver County Christian, 12-1

*-South Side Beaver, 9-3

*-Shenango, 8-3

Union, 7-4

Western Beaver, 5-7

x-Rochester, 3-8

x-Aliquippa, 2-9

x-Quigley Catholic, 0-11

Section 2

*-Carmichaels, 11-0

*-Geibel Catholic, 10-1

Jefferson-Morgan, 7-4

Avella, 6-5

Mapletown, 6-5

x-California, 2-9

x-West Greene, 2-9

x-Bentworth, 0-11

Section 3

*-Bishop Canevin, 9-0

*-Brentwood, 8-2

*-Fort Cherry, 7-2

Burgettstown, 4-5

Northgate, 3-6

Cornell, 2-8

x-Sto-Rox, 0-10

Section 4

*-Greensburg Central Catholic, 10-0

*-Leechburg, 8-3

Trinity Christian, 7-4

Riverview, 6-5

Vincentian Academy, 5-6

Eden Christian, 4-7

Springdale, 3-8

x-St. Joseph, 0-10

Don Rebel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Don at drebel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TheDonRebel.