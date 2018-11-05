WPIAL girls volleyball teams ready to begin PIAA playoffs

By: Michael Love

Sunday, November 4, 2018 | 8:03 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review, North Allegheny's Abby Miller and Anna Sprys (23) defend on spike by Baldwin's Riley Lenard during girls 4A WPIAL Volleyball Championship action Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 at Fox Chapel Area High School.

The WPIAL girls volleyball playoff tournaments have concluded, and the teams that remain alive are gearing up for what they hope are successful runs in the PIAA playoffs that begin Tuesday at sites all throughout the state.

Sixteen teams are set for first-round matchups in each of the four classifications. The state-title matches are Nov. 17 at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg.

Here are the opening matchups involving WPIAL teams.

Class AAAA

7-1 North Allegheny vs. 10-1 McDowell, 5:30 p.m., North Catholic High School

6-1 State College vs. 7-2 Baldwin, 5:30 p.m., Bellefonte High School

Class AAA

7-1 Knoch vs. 7-4 Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m., North Catholic High School

10-1 Warren vs. 7-3 Central Valley, 7:30 p.m., Meadville High School

9-1 DuBois Area vs. 7-2 Thomas Jefferson, 6:30 p.m., Punxsutawney High School

Class AA

7-1 North Catholic vs. 5-1 North Star, 7 p.m., North Allegheny High School

9-1 Redbank Valley vs. 7-4 Freeport, 5 p.m., DuBois Area High School

6-1 Bald Eagle Area vs. 7-3 Serra Catholic, 7 p.m. Bellefonte High School

10-1 Corry vs. 7-2 Frazier, 6 p.m., Cochranton High School

Class A

5-1 Berlin Brothersvalley vs. 7-3 Fort Cherry, 6:30 p.m., Windber High School

6-1 Bishop Carroll vs. 7-2 Carmichaels, 6:30 p.m., Forest Hills High School

7-1 Bishop Canevin vs. 6-2 Northern Cambria, 5:30 p.m., North Allegheny High School

