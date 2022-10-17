WPIAL girls soccer playoff clinchings through Oct. 16, 2022
Sunday, October 16, 2022 | 9:21 PM
Section play in the 2022 girls soccer regular season ends Monday for most teams with a couple of games slated for Tuesday.
The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.
Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2022 WPIAL girls soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Wednesday.
Here is the latest list of district teams that have qualified for the WPIAL girls soccer playoffs through Sunday:
Class 4A
Set with 8 playoff teams (no first round, straight into quarterfinals):
North Allegheny Tigers
Seneca Valley Raiders
Butler Golden Tornado
Pine-Richland Rams
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Peters Township Indians
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Class 3A
15 of a possible 18 teams qualified for the playoffs:
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Hampton Talbots
Oakland Catholic Eagles
Indiana Little Indians
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Ringgold Rams
Plum Mustangs
Latrobe Wildcats
Franklin Regional Panthers
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Moon Tigers
South Fayette Lions
West Allegheny Indians
Montour Spartans
Class 2A
13 of a possible 17 teams qualified for the playoffs:
North Catholic Trojans
Avonworth Antelopes
Knoch Knights
Freeport Yellowjackets
Burrell Buccaneers
Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Southmoreland Scotties
Yough Cougars
Woodland Hills Wolverines
South Park Eagles
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
West Mifflin Titans
Class A
14 of a possible 17 teams qualified for the playoffs:
Springdale Dynamos
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Riverview Raiders
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Waynesburg Central Raiders
Charleroi Cougars
Freedom Bulldogs
Mohawk Warriors
Riverside Panthers
Winchester Thurston Bears
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Aquinas Academy Crusaders
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
