WPIAL golf finals, start of AAA girls team tennis playoffs highlight busy Thursday

By:

Wednesday, October 9, 2019 | 11:41 PM

Four teams will claim WPIAL team golf gold Thursday and if recent history is any indication, four teams could be extending their golden runs.

In boys Class AAA, Central Catholic, Fox Chapel, Peters Township, Seneca Valley, Shady Side Academy and Upper St. Clair will battle for the title.

Central Catholic has won the last three team AAA championships. In the last 21 years, Upper St. Clair has nine district titles, Peters Township five and Central Catholic four.

In boys Class AA, Derry, Neshannock, North Catholic, Quaker Valley, Riverside and Sewickley Academy will square off.

Sewickley Academy has dominated in recent years, winning six straight championships and nine crowns in the last 13 years.

In girls AAA, Fox Chapel, North Allegheny, Peters Township and Upper St. Clair meet in the finals.

North Allegheny is shooting for a fifth consecutive championship. Twenty years ago, Upper St. Clair was in the middle of winning 12 straight titles.

In girls AA, Central Valley, Elizabeth Forward, Ellwood City and Greensburg Central Catholic have reached the championship match.

Greensburg Central Catholic has won the last four district AA girls golf championships.

The boys and girls Class AAA and AA championships are set for the Cedarbrook Golf Club starting at 10 a.m.

AAA tennis playoff openers

After the district girls team tennis playoffs opened Tuesday with Class AA first-round matches, AAA teams take to the court for round one Thursday.

The eight matches are: Franklin Regional at Peters Township, Pine-Richland at Hempfield, Norwin at North Allegheny, Thomas Jefferson at Latrobe, Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, Moon at Shady Side Academy, Oakland Catholic at Mt. Lebanon and Mars at Fox Chapel.

The Fightin’ Planets vs. Foxes match is a rematch of a first-round playoff match last year won by Fox Chapel, 4-1.

North Allegheny has won six straight WPIAL AAA girls team tennis titles.

Win and you’re in … maybe

Many WPIAL boys soccer teams conclude section play Thursday.

There is one playoff berth up for grabs — fourth place in Section 2-AAAA.

The big match is Bethel Park at Baldwin.

If Baldwin wins, it clinches a playoff spot.

If Bethel Park prevails, the Black Hawks move into fourth place. They would only clinch, though, if Peters Township loses to Canon McMillan.

IF BP wins and Peters wins, the Indians can earn a playoff berth with a win Monday against Brashear.

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

