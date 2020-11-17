WPIAL investigates ‘blackface’ allegations against Peters Township drum majors

Tuesday, November 17, 2020 | 3:00 AM

The WPIAL tasked its Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Council with looking into an Oct. 30 incident at Peters Township where two drum majors wore full-body black spandex suits before a football playoff game against Woodland Hills.

The council reviewed documents submitted by each school district, “had lengthy discussions on appropriate actions” and made recommendations to the WPIAL board, executive director Amy Scheuneman said. The board unanimously approved those recommendations Monday, but won’t reveal them publicly until after speaking with school administrators.

“We’ll officially release it Tuesday,” Scheuneman said.

“I can tell you that no sports team is going to be affected by it. The decisions that were made were directed toward the administration and making sure appropriate actions are taken to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

Woodland Hills administrators raised concerns about the suits being racially insensitive and resembling “blackface.” The two drum majors were made to remove the costumes and did not wear them for the halftime performance Oct. 30.

The diversity council’s recommendations were discussed by the WPIAL board in executive session Monday.

The actions of band members don’t typically fall under the jurisdiction of the WPIAL, but Scheuneman noted that in this instance “it’s part of our event” since it occurred before a WPIAL playoff game.

Peters Township athletic director Brian Geyer and Woodland Hills athletic director Ron Coursey are both members of the WPIAL board. They each abstained from Monday’s vote.

The WPIAL Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Council is a new panel that the board formed soon after Scheuneman became executive director in July. She proposed the 10-person council as a way to increase minority representation in the WPIAL administration.

In other board business, the WPIAL accepted Southmoreland’s decision to forfeit football games against South Park, South Allegheny, Mount Pleasant and Derry for using an ineligible player. Only the South Allegheny and Derry games were victories.

The ineligible player was a Geibel Catholic student who played football at Southmoreland through a co-op, according to the school’s letter. He did not participate in Southmoreland’s victory over Yough in Week 5.

The team’s record falls from 3-3 overall and 2-3 in the Interstate Conference to 1-5, 1-4.

