WPIAL lands 14 on 4A all-state team; Aliquippa’s Tiqwai Hayes, Mike Warfield earn top honors
Wednesday, December 29, 2021 | 10:00 AM
If Tiqwai Hayes’ next three seasons are anything like his first, the Aliquippa freshman has an exciting future ahead.
Hayes, who rushed for 1,746 yards and scored 23 touchdowns this season, was named Wednesday as the state’s Class 4A Player of the Year after leading the Quips to a PIAA title earlier this month. Hayes was one of eight Aliquippa players to earn all-state honors, and the Quips’ Mike Warfield was named Coach of the Year in 4A.
Aliquippa (13-1) won WPIAL and PIAA titles despite playing three classifications above its Class A enrollment.
Joining Hayes on the all-state team are teammates Naquan Crowder, Tyrese Jones, Jason McBride, Cameron Lindsey, Brandon Banks, Donovan Walker and Cyair Clark.
In all, the WPIAL had 14 players recognized in a statewide vote of sportswriters.
The others were Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock and Cole Weightman, McKeesport’s Bobbie Boyd, Thomas Jefferson’s Nick Bryan, Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher and Chartiers Valley’s Lamont Payne.
Offense
Quarterback
Justin Holmes, Northwestern Lehigh, 6-3, 215, sr.
Stone Saunders, Bishop McDevitt, 6-1, 175, fr.
Logan Klitsch, Conrad Weiser, 6-3, 190, sr.
Cooper Jordan, Bishop Shanahan, 5-10, 165, sr.
Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon, 5-8, 170, sr.
Running back
Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa, 5-9, 170, fr.
Marquese Williams, Bishop McDevitt, 5-11, 185, jr.
Bobbie Boyd, McKeesport, 5-7, 170, jr.
Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico, 5-8, 180, sr.
Khalon Simmons, Meadville, 5-8, 180, jr.
Connor Hilling, Valley View, 5-9, 165, jr.
Wide receiver
Cayden Hess, Jersey Shore, 6-1, 205, sr.
Mario Easterly, Bishop McDevitt, 6-1, 175, sr.
Aanjay Feliciano, Conrad Weiser, 6-3, 180, sr.
Bryce Currier, Eastern York, 6-2, 180, sr.
Tight end
Adam Shovlin, Pittston Area, 6-6, 245, so.
Offensive line
Naquan Crowder, Aliquippa, 6-4, 345, jr.
Justin Kanyuk, Bethlehem Catholic, 6-7, 290, sr.
Tyrese Jones, Aliquippa, 6-7, 365, sr.
Nick Bryan, Thomas Jefferson, 6-3, 270, sr.
Nick Del Grande, Lampeter-Strasburg, 6-4, 280, sr.
Tyler Swartz, Valley View, 6-2, 270, sr.
Athlete
Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands, 5-11, 170, jr.
Brady Jordan, Jersey Shore, 5-9, 160, jr.
Defense
Defensive line
Owen Ordonez, Lewisburg, 6-3, 225, sr.
Jason McBride, Aliquippa, 6-4, 325, jr.
Riley Robell, Bishop McDevitt, 6-3, 270, jr.
Lavon Johnson, Allentown C.C., 6-4, 320, sr.
Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon, 6-3, 220, sr.
Dylan Jones, Bishop Shanahan, 6-3, 265, sr.
Linebacker
Haydn Packer, Jersey Shore, 5-10, 205, jr.
Brandon Choi, Bishop Shanahan, 6-3, 215, sr.
Ryan Russo, Bishop McDevitt, 6-2, 215, sr.
Cameron Lindsey, Aliquippa, 6-2, 210, so.
Defensive back
Donovan Walker, Aliquippa, 6-1, 180, jr.
Drey Wilk, Berwick, 5-11, 170, jr.
Teague Hoover, Selinsgrove, 5-10, 180, sr.
Brandon Banks, Aliquippa, 6-0, 172, so.
Lamont Payne, Chartiers Valley, 6-1, 174, jr.
Specialist
Breck Miller, Jersey Shore, 6-0, 185, jr.
Walker Martin, Garden Spot, 5-11, 170, sr.
Athlete
Brandon Hile, Selinsgrove, 6-2, 205, sr.
Cyair Clark, Aliquippa, 5-8, 160, sr.
Kamil Foster, Bishop McDevitt, 6-0, 195, sr.
Player of the Year
Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa
Coach of the Year
Mike Warfield, Aliquippa
2021 Pa. Football Writers All-State Team
