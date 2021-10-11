WPIAL launches league-wide food drive with competitive twist

Monday, October 11, 2021 | 5:08 PM

The WPIAL launched a league-wide food drive Monday that runs until Oct. 23 and since sports teams are involved, it comes with a competitive twist. Participating schools will compete against one another to donate the most meals.

Schools are divided into six divisions based on enrollment and one winner from each will be announced later this month. The winners will be recognized at the annual WPIAL Sportsmanship Summit on Nov. 17.

The food drive is held in conjunction with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

“We want to use our network to do good and now is the perfect time to help those in need,” WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman said. “The added benefit of this project is that the ‘meals’ provided will directly impact the schools’ districts, students and families we serve on a daily basis.

“Childhood hunger and food insecurity are real, and we can do something about it. Please join us in supporting this worthy cause.”

Pittsburgh Public Schools is also taking part in the drive.

Donations can be food items or money, and both count toward a school’s total number of “meals.” Schools will be credited with one “meal” for every 1¼ pounds of food donated or five “meals” for every $1.

Financial donations can be made online at PittsburghFoodBank.org/WPIAL. Donations will be credited to a school’s applicable food bank. For example, funds raised by Westmoreland County schools will go to the Westmoreland County Food Bank.

Drop-off times and locations for food items will vary by school district.

In a press release announcing the food drive, the WPIAL noted that if every school raised just $500, the combined efforts would provide more than 250,000 meals.

Division 6

Baldwin, Bethel Park, Brashear*, Butler, Canon-McMillan, Connellsville, Franklin Regional, Fox Chapel, Gateway, Latrobe, Hempfield, Kiski Area, Moon, Mt. Lebanon, North Allegheny, North Hills, Norwin, Penn Hills, Penn-Trafford, Peters Township, Pine-Richland, Seneca Valley, Shaler, Allderdice*, Upper St. Clair

Division 5

Albert Gallatin, Armstrong, Belle Vernon, Carrick*, Central Catholic, Chartiers Valley, Greensburg Salem, Hampton, Highlands, Indiana, Knoch, Laurel Highlands, Mars, McKeesport Area, Montour, New Castle, Plum, Ringgold, South Fayette, Thomas Jefferson, Trinity, Uniontown, West Allegheny, West Mifflin, Woodland Hills

Division 4

Ambridge, Beaver, Blackhawk, Brownsville, Burrell, Central Valley, Creative & Performing Arts*, Deer Lakes, Derry, East Allegheny, Elizabeth Forward, Freeport Area, Hopewell, Keystone Oaks, Lincoln Park Performing Arts, Mount Pleasant, North Catholic, Oakland Catholic, Quaker Valley, Southmoreland, South Allegheny, South Park, Valley, Westinghouse*, Yough

Division 3

Apollo-Ridge, Avonworth, Beaver Falls, Beth-Center, Brentwood, Carlynton, Charleroi, Chartiers-Houston, Ellwood City, Frazier, Freedom, Laurel, McGuffey, Mohawk, Neshannock, New Brighton, Obama Academy*, Perry*, Pittsburgh Science & Technology*, Riverside, Seton LaSalle, Shady Side Academy, Steel Valley, Washington, Waynesburg

Division 2

Aliquippa, Bentworth, Burgettstown, California, Carmichaels, Clairton, Fort Cherry, Greensburg Central Catholic, Jeannette, Jefferson-Morgan, Monessen, Nazareth Prep, Northgate, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Propel Braddock Hills, Propel Montour, Riverview, Serra Catholic, Sewickley Academy, Shenango, South Side, Springdale, Sto-Rox, University Prep*, Winchester Thurston

Division 1

Aquinas Academy, Avella Area, Beaver County Christian, Bishop Canevin, Calvary Chapel Christian, Cornell, Eden Christian, Ellis School, Geibel Catholic, Hillcrest Christian, Hillel Academy, Imani Christian, Leechburg, Mapletown, Neighborhood Academy, Penn Hills Charter School, Propel Andrew Streel, Redeemer Lutheran, Rochester, St. Joseph, Summit Academy, Trinity Christian, Union, Western Beaver, West Greene, Young Scholars of WPACS

*Pittsburgh Public Schools

