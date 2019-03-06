WPIAL passing leader Tyler Bradley commits to Seton Hill
By: Chris Harlan
Wednesday, March 6, 2019 | 4:10 PM
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart quarterback Tyler Bradley, the WPIAL’s top passer last season, committed Tuesday to Seton Hill.
He announced his commitment on Twitter.
Bradley threw for 3,364 yards as a senior and guided OLSH to the WPIAL Class A title, earning a spot on the Trib 25 all-stars. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound passer completed 213 of 325 attempts and threw 45 touchdowns.
He finished fourth on the WPIAL all-time passing list with 8,476 career yards.
Bradley also is a contributor on the OLSH boys basketball team that won the WPIAL Class 2A title Friday.
Seton Hill is an NCAA Division II program that competes in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
Committed‼️ @Coach_Dr3 @CoachDay_ pic.twitter.com/muiGdSdd7E
— Tyler Bradley (@TBradley33_) March 5, 2019
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .
- Loading...