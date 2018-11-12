WPIAL places Penn Hills, Peters Township football semifinal at Norwin

By: Tribune-Review

Monday, November 12, 2018 | 11:54 AM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent, Penn Hills’ Devyn Best gets ready to play McKeesport during a WPIAL Class 5A playoff game Nov. 9, 2018, at Fox Chapel. Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent, Peters Township’s Gabe Maloni (7) celebrates with teammate Seth Luksik (21) after scoring against Penn-Trafford during a WPIAL 5A quarterfinal game Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 at West Mifflin. Previous Next

Penn Hills and Peters Township will play their semifinal Friday night at Norwin, giving both teams an early look at the new championship site for WPIAL Class 5A football.

But only one of the two will return to Norwin for the finals Nov. 23.

In the other Class 5A semifinal, Gateway faces West Allegheny at West Mifflin. Top-seeded Gateway played its quarterfinal game at Norwin.

In Class 2A, Charleroi plays South Side Beaver at Canon-McMillan, and Steel Valley plays Freedom at Montour.

All semifinal games are Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The four other classifications have championship games scheduled Saturday at Heinz Field. The Class A final is at 11 a.m. (OLSH vs. Rochester), Class 3A at 2 p.m. (Aliquippa vs. Derry), Class 4A at 5 p.m. (Thomas Jefferson vs. South Fayette) and Class 6A at 8 p.m. (Seneca Valley vs. Pine-Richland).

The Class 5A and 2A championships are next weekend. The Class 5A final is 7:30 p.m., Nov. 23 at Norwin. The Class 2A final is noon on Nov. 24 at Robert Morris’ Walton Stadium.

