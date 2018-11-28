WPIAL recruits decommit after Howard football coach leaves

By:
Wednesday, November 28, 2018 | 4:15 PM

Howard swooped into Western Pennsylvania and secured commitments from four WPIAL football recruits. But this week, the seniors reopened their recruitment after coach Mike London left for William & Mary.

Penn Hills teammates Terry “Tank” Smith and Hollis Mathis, West Mifflin’s Parrish Parker and Steel Valley’s Todd Hill all took to Twitter this week to update their recruiting status.

Mathis, a quarterback, announced that he received a scholarship offer from William & Mary. The three others said their recruitments are open.

Howard assistant Brennan Marion, the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, said he’ll follow London to his new school. Marion is a Greensburg Salem graduate.

  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me