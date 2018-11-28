WPIAL recruits decommit after Howard football coach leaves

By: Chris Harlan

Wednesday, November 28, 2018 | 4:15 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, Steel Valley's Todd Hill stiff-arms South Side Beaver's Gabe Hample during the WPIAL Class 2A championship game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at Robert Morris Unversity.

Howard swooped into Western Pennsylvania and secured commitments from four WPIAL football recruits. But this week, the seniors reopened their recruitment after coach Mike London left for William & Mary.

Penn Hills teammates Terry “Tank” Smith and Hollis Mathis, West Mifflin’s Parrish Parker and Steel Valley’s Todd Hill all took to Twitter this week to update their recruiting status.

Mathis, a quarterback, announced that he received a scholarship offer from William & Mary. The three others said their recruitments are open.

Howard assistant Brennan Marion, the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, said he’ll follow London to his new school. Marion is a Greensburg Salem graduate.

I Am No Longer Committed To Howard. My Recruitment Is 100% Open! — Terry Tank Smith 5️⃣ (@TankCinco) November 28, 2018

Recruitment is open👀🏈🔥 — ☦odd ♓️ill (@Toddhill_9) November 28, 2018

Recruitment still open ‼️ — Parrish Parker (@Gifted_VII) November 15, 2018