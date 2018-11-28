WPIAL recruits decommit after Howard football coach leaves
By: Chris Harlan
Wednesday, November 28, 2018 | 4:15 PM
Howard swooped into Western Pennsylvania and secured commitments from four WPIAL football recruits. But this week, the seniors reopened their recruitment after coach Mike London left for William & Mary.
Penn Hills teammates Terry “Tank” Smith and Hollis Mathis, West Mifflin’s Parrish Parker and Steel Valley’s Todd Hill all took to Twitter this week to update their recruiting status.
Mathis, a quarterback, announced that he received a scholarship offer from William & Mary. The three others said their recruitments are open.
Howard assistant Brennan Marion, the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, said he’ll follow London to his new school. Marion is a Greensburg Salem graduate.
I Am No Longer Committed To Howard. My Recruitment Is 100% Open!
— Terry Tank Smith 5️⃣ (@TankCinco) November 28, 2018
Recruitment is open👀🏈🔥
— ☦odd ♓️ill (@Toddhill_9) November 28, 2018
Recruitment still open ‼️
— Parrish Parker (@Gifted_VII) November 15, 2018
Blessed To Receive an Offer From William and Mary 🔰🎯 pic.twitter.com/43X7ejDFJv
— Hollis Mathis (@hm_mambo_xii) November 28, 2018
