WPIAL releases football schedules for 2022, ’23 seasons

Thursday, February 24, 2022 | 11:13 AM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin returns a kick against Thomas Jefferson on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

Belle Vernon is dropping to Class 3A football next fall, but the Leopards won’t have an easy schedule.

The WPIAL gave Belle Vernon nonconference matchups with returning playoff teams Laurel Highlands, McKeesport, Penn-Trafford and Thomas Jefferson in consecutive order to start next season. The WPIAL released football schedules for the 2022 and ’23 seasons Thursday.

The schedules were on hold while the PIAA decided which classification Aliquippa would occupy. The Quips, who remained in Class 4A, open their season with nonconference contests against Armstrong and North Catholic before jumping into Parkway Conference play.

Nonconference matchups are mostly contained to the start of the season in Class A, 2A, 3A and 4A. However, some nonconference games are scattered throughout the Class 5A and 6A schedules.

Among the top nonconference matchups, defending Class 5A state champion Penn-Trafford visits North Allegheny in Week 8, while 2020 WPIAL Class 6A champion Central Catholic hosts Gateway in Week 9.

Among the other notable games, Washington visits Clairton in Week 1. Mt. Lebanon starts its WPIAL and PIAA title defense at home with a nonconference game against Bethel Park.

Newly hired Pine-Richland coach Jon LeDonne won’t wait long to make his return to Penn Hills. The Rams visit their conference opponent in Week 2.

