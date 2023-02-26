WPIAL releases times, sites for Tuesday’s basketball semifinals

By:

Sunday, February 26, 2023 | 1:09 PM

Andrew Palla | For the Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Nathaniel Girod (center) and Noah Schareli (left) celebrate as time expires on the Blue Devils’ victory over Butler in the WPIAL Class 6A boys basketball quarterfinals Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Mt. Lebanon High School.

The district basketball playoffs Final Four conclude Tuesday.

The final night of WPIAL boys and girls basketball semifinals will help finalize the district basketball championship game puzzle.

The WPIAL has released the sites and times for the semifinals in boys 6A and 2A, along with girls 5A and 4A.

The district also has sites and times for consolation games in boys 5A and A, as well as girls 3A and 2A.

Boys 6A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

New Castle (21-2) vs. Mt. Lebanon (16-7) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Upper St. Clair (15-8) vs. Central Catholic (14-9) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.

Boys 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Aliquippa (18-6) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (17-5) at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Bishop Canevin (20-4) vs. Northgate (18-6) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Girls 5A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

South Fayette (22-2) vs Woodland Hills (13-11) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.

Oakland Catholic (21-3) vs. McKeesport (20-4) at Gateway, 8 p.m.

Girls 4A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Blackhawk (20-3) vs. Quaker Valley (16-7) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

North Catholic (20-3) vs. Highlands (16-7) at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Boys 5A

Consolations

Tuesday’s schedule

Third place: Gateway (17-6) at North Hills (19-6), 7 p.m.

Fifth place: South Fayette (15-10) vs. Mars (16-9) at Hampton, 8 p.m.

Seventh place: McKeesport (11-12) at Fox Chapel (14-11), 8 p.m.

Boys A

Consolations

Tuesday’s schedule

Third place: Geibel Catholic (17-7) vs. Carlynton (16-7), 8 p.m.

Fifth place: Neighborhood Academy (19-5) vs. Aquinas Academy (20-5) at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Girls 3A

Consolations

Tuesday’s schedule

Third place: Neshannock (18-7) vs. Shady Side Academy (22-3) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Fifth place: Keystone Oaks (17-8) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (18-7) at Carlynton, 6 p.m.

Seventh place: Mohawk (15-10) at Waynesburg Central (20-5), 7 p.m.

Girls 2A

Consolations

Tuesday’s schedule

Third place: Aliquippa (12-10) at Burgettstown (19-6), 7 p.m.

Fifth place: Greensburg Central catholic (20-5) at Serra Catholic (18-3), 7 p.m.

Seventh place: Brentwood (13-11) at Chartiers-Houston (16-9), 7 p.m.