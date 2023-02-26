WPIAL releases times, sites for Tuesday’s basketball semifinals
By:
Sunday, February 26, 2023 | 1:09 PM
The district basketball playoffs Final Four conclude Tuesday.
The final night of WPIAL boys and girls basketball semifinals will help finalize the district basketball championship game puzzle.
The WPIAL has released the sites and times for the semifinals in boys 6A and 2A, along with girls 5A and 4A.
The district also has sites and times for consolation games in boys 5A and A, as well as girls 3A and 2A.
Boys 6A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
New Castle (21-2) vs. Mt. Lebanon (16-7) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.
Upper St. Clair (15-8) vs. Central Catholic (14-9) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.
Boys 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Aliquippa (18-6) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (17-5) at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Bishop Canevin (20-4) vs. Northgate (18-6) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.
Girls 5A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
South Fayette (22-2) vs Woodland Hills (13-11) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.
Oakland Catholic (21-3) vs. McKeesport (20-4) at Gateway, 8 p.m.
Girls 4A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Blackhawk (20-3) vs. Quaker Valley (16-7) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
North Catholic (20-3) vs. Highlands (16-7) at Gateway, 6 p.m.
Boys 5A
Consolations
Tuesday’s schedule
Third place: Gateway (17-6) at North Hills (19-6), 7 p.m.
Fifth place: South Fayette (15-10) vs. Mars (16-9) at Hampton, 8 p.m.
Seventh place: McKeesport (11-12) at Fox Chapel (14-11), 8 p.m.
Boys A
Consolations
Tuesday’s schedule
Third place: Geibel Catholic (17-7) vs. Carlynton (16-7), 8 p.m.
Fifth place: Neighborhood Academy (19-5) vs. Aquinas Academy (20-5) at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Girls 3A
Consolations
Tuesday’s schedule
Third place: Neshannock (18-7) vs. Shady Side Academy (22-3) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
Fifth place: Keystone Oaks (17-8) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (18-7) at Carlynton, 6 p.m.
Seventh place: Mohawk (15-10) at Waynesburg Central (20-5), 7 p.m.
Girls 2A
Consolations
Tuesday’s schedule
Third place: Aliquippa (12-10) at Burgettstown (19-6), 7 p.m.
Fifth place: Greensburg Central catholic (20-5) at Serra Catholic (18-3), 7 p.m.
Seventh place: Brentwood (13-11) at Chartiers-Houston (16-9), 7 p.m.
