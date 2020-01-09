WPIAL football realignment: Small tweaks or major overhaul? Schools will decide

Wednesday, January 8, 2020 | 8:30 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson players celebrate with the WPIAL championship trophy after defeating Belle Vernon in the Class 4A final Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heinz Field.

The WPIAL unveiled two potential football alignments Wednesday night, one that only tweaks the current format and another that would shift the landscape drastically.

Now, WPIAL schools must decide.

The WPIAL gathered football coaches and administrators in the North Hills Middle School auditorium Wednesday to reveal tentative alignments and schedules for the 2020 and 2021 football seasons. Principals and athletic directors will receive a survey asking which of the two proposals their school supports.

The first proposal used the current system and divided teams into six classifications by enrollment numbers. The key difference was that teams would have their nonconference games hand-scheduled by the WPIAL rather than picked at random by a computer grid system. That could allow for renewed rivalries and better competition.

The second proposal divided teams into 12 conferences based on geography, creating less travel for teams. Each conference has teams from more than one classification. A points system would be used to determine playoff qualifiers.

If schools overwhelmingly support one of the two proposals, the WPIAL will use that options, WPIAL associate executive director Amy Scheuneman said.

The alignments and schedules presented Wednesday were only tentative, Scheuneman stressed, because they must be approved by the WPIAL football committee and WPIAL board.

PROPOSAL 1

Class 6A, Section 1

Baldwin, Canon-McMillan, Central Catholic, Hempfield, Mt. Lebanon, North Allegheny, Norwin, Seneca Valley

Class 5A, Section 1

Bethel Park, Moon, Peters Township, South Fayette, Upper St. Clair, West Allegheny

Class 5A, Section 2

Connellsville, Franklin Regional, Gateway, Latrobe, Pennn-Trafford, Woodland Hills

Class 5A, Section 3

Fox Chapel, Kiski Area, North Hills, Penn Hills, Pine-Richland, Shaler

Class 4A, Section 1

Aliquippa*, Beaver, Blackhawk, Chartiers Valley, Hampton, Mars, Montour, New Castle

Class 4A, Section 2

Armstrong, Greensburg Salem, Highlands, Indiana, Knoch, McKeesport, Plum

Class 4A, Section 3

Belle Vernon, Laurel Highlands, Ringgold, Thomas Jefferson, Trinity, Uniontown, West Mifflin

Class 3A, Section 1

Ambridge, Avonworth, Central Valley, Hopewell, North Catholic, Quaker Valley

Class 3A, Section 2

Burrell, Deer Lakes, Derry, East Allegheny, Freeport, Keystone Oaks, Valley

Class 3A, Section 3

Brownsville, Elizabeth Forward, Mt. Pleasant, South Allegheny, Southmoreland, South Park, Yough

Class 2A, Section 1

Apollo-Ridge, Ligonier Valley, Serra Catholic, Shady Side Academy, Steel Valley, Summit Academy

Class 2A, Section 2

Beaver Falls, Ellwood City, Freedom, Laurel, Mohawk, Neshannock, New Brighton, Riverside

Class 2A, Section 3

Beth-Center, Chartiers-Houston, Charleroi, Frazier, McGuffey, Waynesburg, Washington

Class 2A, Section 4

Brentwood, Carlynton, Seton LaSalle, South Side, Sto-Rox, Western Beaver

Class A, Section 1

Clairton, Fort Cherry, Greensburg Central Catholic, Imani Christian, Jeannette, Leechburg, Riverview, Springdale

Class A, Section 2

Avella, Bentworth, California, Carmichaels, Jefferson-Morgan, Mapletown, Monessen, West Greene

Class A, Section 3

Bishop Canevin, Burgettstown, Cornell, Northgate, OLSH, Rochester, Shenango, Union

PROPOSAL 2

Section 1

Armstrong (4A), Fox Chapel (5A), Hampton (4A), Knoch (4A), Mars (4A), North Allegheny (6A), North Hills (5A), Pine-Richland (5A), Seneca Valley (6A), Shaler (5A)

Section 2

Beaver Falls (2A), Ellwood City (2A), Laurel (2A), Mohawk (2A), Neshannock (2A), Riverside (2A), Rochester (A), Shenango (A), South Side (2A), Union (A)

Section 3

Aliquippa (4A), Ambridge (3A), Beaver (4A), Blackhawk (4A), Central Valley (3A), Freedom (2A), Hopewell (3A), New Brighton (2A), New Castle (4A), Western Beaver (2A)

Section 4

Brentwood (2A), Greensburg Central Catholic (A), Imani Christian (A), Jeannette (A), Leechburg (A), Riverview (A), Serra Catholic (2A), Shady Side Academy (2A), Springdale (A), Steel Valley (2A)

Section 5

Bethel Park (5A), Canon-McMillan (6A), Chartiers Valley (4A), Montour (4A), Moon (5A), Mt. Lebanon (6A), Peters Township (5A), South Fayette (5A), Upper St. Clair (5A), West Allegheny (5A)

Section 6

Brownsville (3A), California (A), Charleroi (2A), Carmichaels (A), Clairton (A), Frazier (2A), Jefferson-Morgan (A), Mapletown (A), Monessen (A), Uniontown (4A)

Section 7

East Allegheny (3A), Elizabeth Forward (3A), Keystone Oaks (3A), McKeesport (4A), Ringgold (4A), South Allegheny (3A), South Park (3A), Thomas Jefferson (4A), Trinity (4A), West Mifflin (4A)

Section 8

Avella (A), Bentworth (A), Beth-Center (2A), Burgettstown (A), Chartiers-Houston (2A), Fort Cherry (A), McGuffey (2A), Washington (2A), Waynesburg (2A), West Greene (A)

Section 9

Avonworth (3A), Bishop Canevin (A), Carlynton (2A), Cornell (A), North Catholic (A), Northgate (A), OLSH (A), Quaker Valley (3A), Seton LaSalle (3A), Sto-Rox (A)

Section 10

Baldwin (6A), Central Catholic (6A), Franklin Regional (5A), Gateway (5A), Hempfield (6A), Kiski Area (5A), Norwin (6A), Penn Hills (5A), Penn-Trafford (5A), Woodland Hills (5A)

Section 11

Apollo-Ridge (2A), Burrell (3A), Deer Lakes (3A), Derry (3A), Freeport (3A), Highlands (4A), Indiana (4A), Ligonier Valley (2A), Valley (3A)

Section 12

Belle Vernon (4A), Connellsville (5A), Greensburg Salem (4A), Latrobe (5A), Laurel Highlands (4A), Mt. Pleasant (3A), Plum (4A), Southmoreland (3A), Yough (3A)

