WPIAL reveals sites for fall championships including 5A, 6A football finals

Monday, August 15, 2022 | 3:55 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon football players carry the WPIAL trophy around Norwin’s stadium after their win in the WPIAL Class 6A final Nov. 20, 2021.

The WPIAL has chosen Norwin as host site for the Class 5A and 6A football finals, the two championship games that won’t be played at Acrisure Stadium this year.

The 5A and 6A games are Nov. 19.

The list of fall championship venues was revealed Monday by the WPIAL board. Among the other sites, boys and girls soccer finals return to Highmark Stadium Nov. 2-4 or Nov. 3-5, cross country is at Cal (Pa.) on Oct. 27 and Robert Morris will host the girls volleyball finals Nov. 5.

North Allegheny and Bethel Park will host singles and doubles championships in girls tennis. The singles finals are Sept. 21-22 and the doubles are Oct. 5-6. Washington & Jefferson will host the team tennis finals Oct. 19.

W&J also will host field hockey championships Oct. 29.

The WPIAL will use three courses for the individual golf championships. The Class 2A boys are at Oakmont Country Club on Oct. 4, and Allegheny Country Club hosts the Class 3A boys Oct. 6. The Class 2A and 3A girls play Oct. 3 at Valleybrook Country Club.

The team golf championships are Oct. 13 at Cedarbrook Golf Club.

The WPIAL needed to find an alternate venue for the Class 5A and 6A football finals because they must be played a week earlier than the 4A, 3A, 2A and A championships, which are Nov. 25 at newly named Acrisure Stadium.

The scheduling difference is caused by the state playoff brackets. The WPIAL 5A and 6A champions enter the state playoffs a week earlier than the four other classifications.

Norwin has hosted four WPIAL football finals over the past four years. Most recently, the 2021 Class 6A final between Mt. Lebanon and Central Catholic was held at Norwin’s stadium. The school also hosted Class 5A and 2A finals in 2019 and the 5A final in 2018.

The stadium seats close to 6,000.

“We love hosting events here,” Norwin athletic director Mike Burrell said.

“We are blessed with great facilities. Our football stadium is outstanding, and we continue to make improvements. … We consider hosting events a big honor. It’s great for our district, our community and it’s great for local businesses.”

