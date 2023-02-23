WPIAL reveals sites, times for Friday’s basketball consolations, Saturday’s semifinals
Thursday, February 23, 2023 | 12:32 PM
While the WPIAL prepares to finish the quarterfinals of the 2023 basketball playoffs Thursday and Friday, the matchups are set for the start of the district semifinals Saturday.
The WPIAL released the sites and times for the Final Four contests involving boys 5A and A, along with girls 3A and 2A.
Also, the first batch of consolation games is set for Friday for those four tournaments.
Boys 5A
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
Peters Township (21-3) vs. Gateway (17-5) at Mt. Lebanon, 2 p.m.
Penn Hills (19-3) vs. North Hills (19-5) at Peters Township, noon
Boys A
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
Imani Christian (16-6) vs. Geibel Catholic (17-6) at Mt. Lebanon, noon
Union (20-2) vs. Carlynton (16-6) at Montour, noon
Girls 3A
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
Shady Side Academy (22-2) vs. Avonworth (17-5) at Montour, 2 p.m.
Laurel (22-2) vs. Neshannock (18-6) at Ellwood City, noon
Girls 2A
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
Shenango (20-4) vs. Burgettstown (19-5) at Beaver Falls, 2 p.m.
Freedom (19-4) vs. Aliquippa (12-9) at Beaver Falls, noon
Boys 5A
Consolation semifinals
Friday’s schedule
McKeesport (11-11) at South Fayette (14-10), 6 p.m.
Mars (15-9) vs. Fox Chapel (14-10) at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Boys A
Consolation semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Neighborhood Academy (18-5) vs. Rochester (11-13) at Quaker Valley, 8 p.m.
Aquinas Academy (19-5) at Monessen (21-3), 7 p.m.
Girls 3A
Consolation semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Waynesburg Central (20-4) vs. OLSH (17-7) at Keystone Oaks, 8 p.m.
Mohawk (15-9) at Keystone Oaks (16-8), 6 p.m.
Girls 2A
Consolation semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Brentwood (13-10) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (19-5) at Serra Catholic, 6 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston (16-8) at Serra Catholic (17-3), 8 p.m.
