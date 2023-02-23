WPIAL reveals sites, times for Friday’s basketball consolations, Saturday’s semifinals

Thursday, February 23, 2023 | 12:32 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Peters’ Mickey Vaccarello defends on South Fayette’s Elijah Hill during WPIAL Class 5A boys quarterfinal action Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Bethel Park High School.

While the WPIAL prepares to finish the quarterfinals of the 2023 basketball playoffs Thursday and Friday, the matchups are set for the start of the district semifinals Saturday.

The WPIAL released the sites and times for the Final Four contests involving boys 5A and A, along with girls 3A and 2A.

Also, the first batch of consolation games is set for Friday for those four tournaments.

Boys 5A

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Peters Township (21-3) vs. Gateway (17-5) at Mt. Lebanon, 2 p.m.

Penn Hills (19-3) vs. North Hills (19-5) at Peters Township, noon

Boys A

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Imani Christian (16-6) vs. Geibel Catholic (17-6) at Mt. Lebanon, noon

Union (20-2) vs. Carlynton (16-6) at Montour, noon

Girls 3A

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Shady Side Academy (22-2) vs. Avonworth (17-5) at Montour, 2 p.m.

Laurel (22-2) vs. Neshannock (18-6) at Ellwood City, noon

Girls 2A

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Shenango (20-4) vs. Burgettstown (19-5) at Beaver Falls, 2 p.m.

Freedom (19-4) vs. Aliquippa (12-9) at Beaver Falls, noon

Boys 5A

Consolation semifinals

Friday’s schedule

McKeesport (11-11) at South Fayette (14-10), 6 p.m.

Mars (15-9) vs. Fox Chapel (14-10) at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Boys A

Consolation semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Neighborhood Academy (18-5) vs. Rochester (11-13) at Quaker Valley, 8 p.m.

Aquinas Academy (19-5) at Monessen (21-3), 7 p.m.

Girls 3A

Consolation semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Waynesburg Central (20-4) vs. OLSH (17-7) at Keystone Oaks, 8 p.m.

Mohawk (15-9) at Keystone Oaks (16-8), 6 p.m.

Girls 2A

Consolation semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Brentwood (13-10) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (19-5) at Serra Catholic, 6 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston (16-8) at Serra Catholic (17-3), 8 p.m.