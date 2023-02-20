TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL reveals sites, times for Wednesday’s basketball quarterfinals

By:
Sunday, February 19, 2023 | 5:32 PM

The WPIAL has released quarterfinal sites and times for the next round of basketball playoffs for teams in Class 5A boys, 3A girls, 2A girls and A boys.

They play Wednesday. The WPIAL schedule includes seven doubleheaders that night.

Class 5A boys

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Peters Township (20-3) vs. South Fayette (14-9) at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

Gateway (16-5) vs. McKeesport (11-10) at Norwin, 8 p.m.

Penn Hills (18-3) vs. Mars (15-8) at Chartiers Valley, 8 p.m.

North Hills (18-5) vs. Fox Chapel (14-9) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Class 3A girls

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Shady Side Academy (21-2) vs. Waynesburg Central (20-3) at Norwin, 6 p.m.

Avonworth (16-5) vs. OLSH (17-6) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Laurel (21-2) vs. Keystone Oaks (16-7) at Beaver, 6 p.m.

Neshannock (17-6) vs. Mohawk (15-8) at Union, 8 p.m.

Class 2A girls

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Shenango (19-4) vs. Brentwood (13-9) at Beaver, 8 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic (19-4) vs. Burgettstown (18-5) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.

Freedom (18-4) vs. Chartiers-Houston (16-7) at Moon, 6 p.m.

Serra Catholic (17-2) vs. Aliquippa (11-9) at Chartiers Valley, 6 p.m.

Class A boys

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Imani Christian (15-6) vs. Rochester (11-12) at Moon, 8 p.m.

Geibel Catholic (16-6) vs. Neighborhood Academy (18-4) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.

Aquinas Academy (19-4) at Union (19-2), 6 p.m.

Monessen (21-2) at Carlynton (15-6), 7 p.m.

