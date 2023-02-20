WPIAL reveals sites, times for Wednesday’s basketball quarterfinals

By:

Sunday, February 19, 2023 | 5:32 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Tasso Sfanos eyes up a 3-pointer against Chartiers Valley on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Mars Area High School.

The WPIAL has released quarterfinal sites and times for the next round of basketball playoffs for teams in Class 5A boys, 3A girls, 2A girls and A boys.

They play Wednesday. The WPIAL schedule includes seven doubleheaders that night.

Class 5A boys

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Peters Township (20-3) vs. South Fayette (14-9) at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

Gateway (16-5) vs. McKeesport (11-10) at Norwin, 8 p.m.

Penn Hills (18-3) vs. Mars (15-8) at Chartiers Valley, 8 p.m.

North Hills (18-5) vs. Fox Chapel (14-9) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Class 3A girls

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Shady Side Academy (21-2) vs. Waynesburg Central (20-3) at Norwin, 6 p.m.

Avonworth (16-5) vs. OLSH (17-6) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Laurel (21-2) vs. Keystone Oaks (16-7) at Beaver, 6 p.m.

Neshannock (17-6) vs. Mohawk (15-8) at Union, 8 p.m.

Class 2A girls

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Shenango (19-4) vs. Brentwood (13-9) at Beaver, 8 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic (19-4) vs. Burgettstown (18-5) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.

Freedom (18-4) vs. Chartiers-Houston (16-7) at Moon, 6 p.m.

Serra Catholic (17-2) vs. Aliquippa (11-9) at Chartiers Valley, 6 p.m.

Class A boys

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Imani Christian (15-6) vs. Rochester (11-12) at Moon, 8 p.m.

Geibel Catholic (16-6) vs. Neighborhood Academy (18-4) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.

Aquinas Academy (19-4) at Union (19-2), 6 p.m.

Monessen (21-2) at Carlynton (15-6), 7 p.m.