WPIAL reveals sites, times for Wednesday’s basketball quarterfinals
Sunday, February 19, 2023 | 5:32 PM
The WPIAL has released quarterfinal sites and times for the next round of basketball playoffs for teams in Class 5A boys, 3A girls, 2A girls and A boys.
They play Wednesday. The WPIAL schedule includes seven doubleheaders that night.
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Peters Township (20-3) vs. South Fayette (14-9) at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.
Gateway (16-5) vs. McKeesport (11-10) at Norwin, 8 p.m.
Penn Hills (18-3) vs. Mars (15-8) at Chartiers Valley, 8 p.m.
North Hills (18-5) vs. Fox Chapel (14-9) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Shady Side Academy (21-2) vs. Waynesburg Central (20-3) at Norwin, 6 p.m.
Avonworth (16-5) vs. OLSH (17-6) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Laurel (21-2) vs. Keystone Oaks (16-7) at Beaver, 6 p.m.
Neshannock (17-6) vs. Mohawk (15-8) at Union, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Shenango (19-4) vs. Brentwood (13-9) at Beaver, 8 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic (19-4) vs. Burgettstown (18-5) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.
Freedom (18-4) vs. Chartiers-Houston (16-7) at Moon, 6 p.m.
Serra Catholic (17-2) vs. Aliquippa (11-9) at Chartiers Valley, 6 p.m.
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Imani Christian (15-6) vs. Rochester (11-12) at Moon, 8 p.m.
Geibel Catholic (16-6) vs. Neighborhood Academy (18-4) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.
Aquinas Academy (19-4) at Union (19-2), 6 p.m.
Monessen (21-2) at Carlynton (15-6), 7 p.m.
