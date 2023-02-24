WPIAL reveals times, sites for Monday’s basketball semifinals
By:
Friday, February 24, 2023 | 1:01 PM
The WPIAL basketball playoffs Final Four is set for Monday.
The second of three days of semifinals begin a golden week of hoops action.
The WPIAL has released the sites and times for the quarterfinals in boys 4A and 3A, along with girls 6A and A.
Boys 4A
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Lincoln Park (23-1) vs. Highlands (21-3) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.
Laurel Highlands (21-2) vs. North Catholic (18-6) at Norwin, 8 p.m.
Boys 3A
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Steel Valley (14-9) vs. Deer Lakes (15-8) at Bethel Park, 8 p.m.
Neshannock (18-5) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (18-5) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.
Girls 6A
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Upper St. Clair (20-2) vs Mt. Lebanon (17-6) at Bethel Park, 6 p.m.
North Allegheny (18-5) vs. Norwin (20-3) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
Girls A
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Union (16-6) vs. St. Joseph’s (20-4) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Bishop Canevin (11-7) vs. Aquinas Academy (15-8) at Norwin, 6 p.m.
Boys 4A
Consolation semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
South Allegheny (19-5) at Hampton (21-3), noon
Belle Vernon (11-12) at Uniontown (19-4), noon
Boys 3A
Consolation semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
Seton LaSalle (12-11) at Mohawk (20-4), noon
Yough (16-8) vs. Shady Side Academy (16-8) at Keystone Oaks, noon
Girls A
Consolation semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
West Greene (13-10) at Monessen (15-6), noon
Avella (13-11) vs. Eden Christian Academy (8-15) at Keystone Oaks, 2 p.m.
More Basketball• Rodney Gallagher, Keondre DeShields come alive to push Laurel Highlands past Belle Vernon in OT
• Highlands boys make good on third shot at Hampton, advance to semifinals
• A-K Valley basketball playoff capsules: Games for Feb. 24, 2023
• Westmoreland WPIAL basketball playoff capsules: Games for Friday, Feb. 24, 2023
• Quaker Valley girls look forward to playoff test against Knoch