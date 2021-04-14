WPIAL rules Birch brothers ineligible after transfer from Jeannette to Gateway

Wednesday, April 14, 2021 | 2:00 PM

Tribune-Review Former Jeanette quarterback Brad Birch and brother Brett were ruled ineligible by the WPIAL on Wednesday after their transfer to Gateway.

The WPIAL board voted Wednesday to deny eligibility to brothers Brett and Brad Birch, football standouts who transferred last month from Jeannette to Gateway.

The WPIAL decision was based on paperwork, said WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman, adding that Jeannette’s administration flagged the transfer as possibly for athletics. The brothers are ineligible for both regular-season and postseason competition for one year from their date of transfer.

Gateway can request a hearing with the WPIAL board to appeal.

The boys’ father, Bob, has said the move was not related to football. He has a new job which requires travel, so he would prefer his sons live with their mother in the Gateway School District.

The parents are divorced.

“It’s a family-related financial issue,” Bob Birch said in March. “I just want what is best for the boys. My job requires some travel, and I can’t be (home) all the time. Sometimes financial issues arise and family takes precedence over people wanting to win football games.”

Brad Birch is a freshman quarterback who already has a scholarship offer from Oregon, and junior Brett Birch is a standout wide receiver and defensive back.

Both players earned Pa. Football Writers all-state honors in the fall after leading the Jayhawks to the program’s 10th WPIAL title and a PIAA runner-up finish in Class A.

Staff writer Bill Beckner contributed.

