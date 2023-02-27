TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL runners claim 3 titles at PTFCA indoor track and field championships

By:
Sunday, February 26, 2023 | 7:57 PM

Butler’s Drew Griffith, Mt. Lebanon’s Logan St. John Kletter and Brownsville’s Jolena Quarzo won titles at the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association indoor state championships Sunday at Penn State.

Griffith, a junior, won the boys one mile run in 4 minutes, 7.24 seconds.

St. John Kletter, a junior, took gold in the mile in 4:53.21. She also finished second in the 3,000-meter run (9:47.97).

Quarzo, a senior, took first in the 3,000-meter run in 9:43.13.

Several other WPIAL athletes earned top-three finishes:

Ringgold junior Ryan Pajak took second in the 3,000-meter run (8:27.99)

• OLSH senior Antonio Votour placed second in the 60-meter hurdles (8.03)

• Waynesburg senior Andrew Layton took silver in the pole vault (15 feet, 6 inches)

Indiana senior Abbie Huey placed third in the 200-meter dash (24.88)

Montour senior Harley Kletz was second in the mile (4:57.95)

Pine-Richland senior Natalie McLean took third in the 3,000-meter run (9:49.22)

Norwin senior Ashley Laukus was second in the high jump (5-4)

Canon-McMillan junior Rose Kuchera took silver in the long jump (18-7.75)

Canon-McMillan’s boys 800-meter relay was third (1:29.77)

South Fayette’s boys 3,200-meter relay was third (7:59.18)

Butler’s distance medley relay was third (10:27.93)

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

