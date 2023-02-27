WPIAL runners claim 3 titles at PTFCA indoor track and field championships

Sunday, February 26, 2023 | 7:57 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Logan St. John Kletter took gold in the mile run on Sunday.

Butler’s Drew Griffith, Mt. Lebanon’s Logan St. John Kletter and Brownsville’s Jolena Quarzo won titles at the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association indoor state championships Sunday at Penn State.

Griffith, a junior, won the boys one mile run in 4 minutes, 7.24 seconds.

St. John Kletter, a junior, took gold in the mile in 4:53.21. She also finished second in the 3,000-meter run (9:47.97).

Quarzo, a senior, took first in the 3,000-meter run in 9:43.13.

Several other WPIAL athletes earned top-three finishes:

• Ringgold junior Ryan Pajak took second in the 3,000-meter run (8:27.99)

• OLSH senior Antonio Votour placed second in the 60-meter hurdles (8.03)

• Waynesburg senior Andrew Layton took silver in the pole vault (15 feet, 6 inches)

• Indiana senior Abbie Huey placed third in the 200-meter dash (24.88)

• Montour senior Harley Kletz was second in the mile (4:57.95)

• Pine-Richland senior Natalie McLean took third in the 3,000-meter run (9:49.22)

• Norwin senior Ashley Laukus was second in the high jump (5-4)

• Canon-McMillan junior Rose Kuchera took silver in the long jump (18-7.75)

• Canon-McMillan’s boys 800-meter relay was third (1:29.77)

• South Fayette’s boys 3,200-meter relay was third (7:59.18)

• Butler’s distance medley relay was third (10:27.93)

