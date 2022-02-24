WPIAL schedules 3 basketball semifinals at Robert Morris’ UPMC Events Center
Thursday, February 24, 2022 | 10:37 AM
The WPIAL has scheduled three basketball semifinals at Robert Morris’ UPMC Events Center on Saturday starting with top-seeded Quaker Valley facing defending champion Lincoln Park in a Class 4A boys game at noon.
They’re followed by two Class 6A girls semifinals. At 2 p.m., North Allegheny plays Upper St. Clair, and Mt. Lebanon faces Bethel Park at 4 p.m.
The WPIAL used UPMC Events Center to host playoff games two seasons ago, but didn’t last winter when all games were playing in high school gyms because of the pandemic.
Fox Chapel, Bethel Park and North Hills also will host semifinal games Saturday.
Boys basketball
Class 4A semifinals
Quaker Valley (21-0) vs. Lincoln Park (17-6) at Robert Morris, noon
Montour (19-4) vs. Belle Vernon (19-3) at Bethel Park, noon
Class A semifinals
Bishop Canevin (18-4) vs. Geibel Catholic (18-5) at Fox Chapel, 2 p.m.
Imani Christian (15-5) vs. Union (21-2) at Fox Chapel, noon
Girls basketball
Class 6A semifinals
Mt. Lebanon (21-1) vs. Bethel Park (12-9) at Robert Morris, 4 p.m.
North Allegheny (21-2) vs. Upper St. Clair (19-4) at Robert Morris, 2 p.m.
Class 3A semifinals
North Catholic (17-5) vs. Waynesburg (17-4) at North Hills, 2 p.m.
Avonworth (19-2) vs. Freedom (17-4) at North Hills, noon
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
