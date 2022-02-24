WPIAL schedules 3 basketball semifinals at Robert Morris’ UPMC Events Center

Thursday, February 24, 2022 | 10:37 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Lincoln Park’s LA Pratt scores during a WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal against North Catholic on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Cranberry.

The WPIAL has scheduled three basketball semifinals at Robert Morris’ UPMC Events Center on Saturday starting with top-seeded Quaker Valley facing defending champion Lincoln Park in a Class 4A boys game at noon.

They’re followed by two Class 6A girls semifinals. At 2 p.m., North Allegheny plays Upper St. Clair, and Mt. Lebanon faces Bethel Park at 4 p.m.

The WPIAL used UPMC Events Center to host playoff games two seasons ago, but didn’t last winter when all games were playing in high school gyms because of the pandemic.

Fox Chapel, Bethel Park and North Hills also will host semifinal games Saturday.

Boys basketball

Class 4A semifinals

Quaker Valley (21-0) vs. Lincoln Park (17-6) at Robert Morris, noon

Montour (19-4) vs. Belle Vernon (19-3) at Bethel Park, noon

Class A semifinals

Bishop Canevin (18-4) vs. Geibel Catholic (18-5) at Fox Chapel, 2 p.m.

Imani Christian (15-5) vs. Union (21-2) at Fox Chapel, noon

Girls basketball

Class 6A semifinals

Mt. Lebanon (21-1) vs. Bethel Park (12-9) at Robert Morris, 4 p.m.

North Allegheny (21-2) vs. Upper St. Clair (19-4) at Robert Morris, 2 p.m.

Class 3A semifinals

North Catholic (17-5) vs. Waynesburg (17-4) at North Hills, 2 p.m.

Avonworth (19-2) vs. Freedom (17-4) at North Hills, noon

