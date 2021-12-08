WPIAL schedules hearing to address ‘racial bigotry’ allegations against South Side football team

By:

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 | 12:11 PM

Metro Creative

The WPIAL has scheduled a hearing Dec. 21 to address allegations of “racial bigotry and unsportsmanlike conduct” stemming from a football playoff game last month between South Side and Steel Valley.

The WPIAL board voted to bring in school administrators and football coaches along with athletes and other individuals identified in written reports submitted by the schools, WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman said. The allegations levied against the South Side football team involve unsportsmanlike actions and derogatory comments made during a Nov. 12 loss to Steel Valley, which brought its concerns to the WPIAL.

The WPIAL requested and received reports from each school and from the game officials.

“Ultimately, we need direct testimony,” Scheuneman said. “We want to hear directly from those who are in the reports, as well as sort out some of the discrepancies. The reports are not going to be sufficient in that regard.”

The WPIAL had waited for South Side to complete its investigation before moving forward. South Side had hired an outside consultant to conduct the investigation.

Scheuneman declined to share any findings made by the schools prior to the hearing.

“I wouldn’t say (the reports) were in direct conflict,” she said, “but it’s still everybody’s perspective.”

Steel Valley defeated South Side, 28-12, in the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal, but the win was a painful one. The Ironmen lost leading rusher Nijhay Burt to an ankle injury early in the game. South Side’s reaction to injuries suffered by Burt and other Steel Valley players was believed to be among the concerns raised.

After his district notified the WPIAL, Steel Valley superintendent Edward Wehrer issued a statement alleging misconduct by South Side.

“Unfortunately, after the game concluded, Steel Valley administration received reports of racial bigotry and unsportsmanlike play directed against our players throughout the game,” Wehrer said.

The WPIAL will hold the hearing in a hotel conference room at the DoubleTree in Green Tree rather than at the league’s office. The WPIAL, because of the large number of individuals testifying, also used that location for a hearing in 2018 while investigating similar allegations in a Penn Hills vs. Connellsville boys soccer game.

That closed-door hearing lasted more than two hours. The testimony was conflicting in that case, but the WPIAL board found the Penn Hills players credible and believed it was “likely that at least some racial slurs or racially insensitive comments were directed to a Penn Hills player or players.”

Scheuneman acknowledged that allegations with conflicting reports are difficult to adjudicate, but said the WPIAL takes them seriously.

“The ultimate goal is to educate,” Scheuneman said. “We have to educate what’s right and what’s wrong. Whether we hear a direct admittance or not, there will be some educational piece tied into the end result of this to make sure people know right and wrong.”

Tags: South Side, Steel Valley