WPIAL says schools favor ‘status quo’ over ‘regionalization’ for football realignment

By:

Tuesday, January 14, 2020 | 5:37 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Gateway’s Jacques Taylor hoists the WPIAL championship trophy after the Gators defeated Peters Twp. in the Class 5A final Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Norwin High School.

A significant majority of WPIAL schools prefer “Proposal 1” for football realignment, a plan that maintains six classifications and separates schools according to enrollment size rather than geography.

Schools were asked to choose between two proposals and more than 70 percent of the responses preferred that “status quo” option over a “regionalization” approach, WPIAL associate executive director Amy Scheuneman said.

The schools had until Monday to answer the survey.

The WPIAL football steering committee will work with that “status quo” approach when it meets Thursday, Scheuneman said.

Updated conferences for the 2020 and 2021 seasons will be finalized at the WPIAL board meeting Jan. 20.

The WPIAL presented the two proposals to WPIAL football coaches and school administrators at a meeting Jan. 8 at North Hills.

The first proposal — “status quo” — keeps the current format with six classifications divided by enrollment. However, the key change is that teams will have their nonconference opponents handpicked by the WPIAL rather than assigned at random.

Also, most nonconference games would be grouped at the start of the season rather than scattered throughout. Otherwise, WPIAL football would look similar to the past four seasons.

The second proposal — “regionalization” — would’ve radically divided teams into 12 conferences based primarily on geography. Each 10-team conference would’ve included schools from more than one classification. This option would reduce travel time but would’ve forced teams to compete against schools of different sizes.

A points system would have determined playoff qualifiers.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .