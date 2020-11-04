WPIAL singles, doubles champions to begin quest for state titles

Wednesday, November 4, 2020 | 10:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Knoch’s Laura Greb plays against Sewickley Academy’s Simran Bedi during the WPIAL Class AA girls team tennis championship match Oct. 22, 2020, at Shady Side Academy.

The PIAA singles and doubles tennis tournaments kick off Wednesday for the four WPIAL champions at the Oxford Athletic Club in Wexford.

All four quarterfinals matches are set to begin at 11:30 a.m.

Knoch senior Laura Greb, the four-time WPIAL Class AA singles champion, opens against District 6 champion Alyssa Kush, a junior from Westmont Hilltop.

Greb reached the PIAA quarterfinals in 2019 after advancing to the semifinals in 2018 and the finals in 2017.

Her Knoch teammates, senior Brooke Bauer and sophomore Ally Bauer, face Central Cambria’s District 6 championship duo of senior Oliva Ratchford and junior Corrine Markovich.

Ally Bauer and the graduated Libby Conlon, the 2019 WPIAL Class AA doubles champions, advanced to last year’s PIAA quarterfinals.

The Knoch competitors hope to make a run after they contributed to the Knights’ first Class AA state team championship Saturday in Hershey.

In the Class AAA singles bracket, Bethel Park junior Mia Gorman will do battle with District 10 champion Trinity Fox, a sophomore from Fairview.

Gorman hopes for big things in the state tournament after first-round exits the past two seasons.

Defending PIAA Class AAA doubles champions, Peters Township junior Kat Wang and sophomore Marra Bruce, begin with a matchup against senior Brook Lowry and junior Samantha Becker from District 10 champion Erie McDowell.

The winning teams Wednesday advance to Saturday’s semifinals at the Hershey Racquet Club.

