WPIAL soccer and volleyball playoffs join football finales on Trib HSSN

By:

Sunday, October 20, 2019 | 7:48 PM

Randy Jarosz | For the Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s Dalaney Ranallo battles for possession with South Park’s Nora Ozimek (right) on Sept. 28, 2019, at Thomas Jefferson.

The stretch run of the high school football regular season comes to an end, and its postseason time in girls volleyball and boys and girls soccer this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN has video and audio coverage from Week 9 of the high school football season with plenty of conference games among the 33 WPIAL, District 6 and District 9 broadcasts Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s coverage begins with the Trib HSSN WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. and concludes the Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show.

Plus the WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs begin with a live brackets show Monday and opening round matches Thursday.

After the opening round of girls soccer Monday, the tournaments head to the quarterfinals round Wednesday and Thursday.

We also have four new Rebel Yell podcasts throughout the week and another edition of This Week in the WPIAL on Tuesday.

Monday, Oct. 21

Rebel Yell Podcast — Preview of Week 9 in WPIAL football for Classes 3A, 2A and A

Talk Show — Live Video Stream: The WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoff Pairings Show at 12 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Talk Show — Live Video Stream: Carlow Talk at 8:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs — Live Video Stream: Class 3A First Round: Thomas Jefferson at Montour at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs — Live Video Stream: Class 3A First Round: Elizabeth Forward at Hampton at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs — Live Video Stream: Class 3A First Round: Ringgold at Kiski Area at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs — Class 3A First Round: Ambridge at Belle Vernon at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs — Live Video Stream: Class 2A First Round: Mt. Pleasant vs. Burrell at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs — Class 2A First Round: Brownsville vs. Steel Valley at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs — Class 2A First Round: Waynesburg Central vs. Freeport at 6 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs — Live Video Stream: Class A First Round: Chartiers-Houston vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs — Live Video Stream: Class A First Round: Carlynton vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs — Class A First Round: McGuffey vs. Bishop Canevin at 6 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Talk Show — Live Video Stream: This Week in the WPIAL at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Rebel Yell Podcast — Preview of Week 9 in WPIAL football for Classes 6A, 5A and 4A

WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs — Quarterfinals to be determined

Thursday, Oct. 24

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs — Quarterfinals to be determined

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs — First Round to be determined

Friday, Oct. 25

Rebel Yell Podcast — Game day discussion on Week 9 top storylines with James Dotson

Talk Show — Live Video Stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Live Video Steam: Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Central Catholic at Mt. Lebanon at 7:30 p.m. on WJAS-AM 1320

WPIAL Football — North Allegheny at Pine-Richland at 7:30 p.m. on KDKA-AM 1020 and on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Butler at Canon-McMillan at 7 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050 and WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Football — Peters Township at Baldwin at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Moon at West Allegheny at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Live Video Stream: Woodland Hills at Chartiers Valley at 7 p.m. on the Woodland Hills Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional at 7 p.m. on WHJB-FM 107.1

WPIAL Football — Live Video Stream: North Hills at Penn Hills at 7 p.m. on the Penn Hills Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Live Video Stream: Shaler at Fox Chapel at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Mars at Hampton at 7 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Highlands at Latrobe at 7 p.m. on WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480

WPIAL Football — Albert Gallatin at Connellsville at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1 and on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Montour at South Fayette at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Ambridge at New Castle at 7 p.m. on WKST-AM 1200

WPIAL Football — Indiana at Greensburg Salem at 7 p.m. on WXJX-FM 98.7, WXJX-AM 910 and on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Football — Knoch at Freeport at 7 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Football — Central Valley at Aliquippa at 7 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460 and on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and on WKPL-FM 92.1

WPIAL Football — Derry at Burrell at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Washington at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3 and on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Carmichaels at Brownsville at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Riverside at New Brighton at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Live Video Stream: Jeannette at Clairton at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Cornell at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — California at Mapletown at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Talk Show — Live Video Stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show at 9:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and after the game on KDKA-AM 1020, WBUT-AM 1050, WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480, WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3, WHJB-FM 107.1, WISR-AM 680, WJAS-AM 1320, WJPA-AM 1450, WKPL-FM 92.1, WMBA-AM 1460, WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1, WXJX-FM 98.7, WXJX-AM 910

District 6 Football — Blacklick Valley vs Blairsville at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

Districts 5/6 Football — Shade vs Homer-Center at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

Districts 5/6 Football — Meyersdale vs Marion Center at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 6 Football — Bellefonte at Bald Eagle at 7 p.m. on WBLF-AM 970 and on WPHB-AM 1260

District 9 Football — Redbank Valley at Punxsutawney at 7 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

District 9 Football — DuBois at Brookville at 7 p.m. on WKQL-FM 103.3

Saturday, Oct. 26

Rebel Yell Podcast — Highlights and results from Friday’s WPIAL football games from Week 9

WPIAL Football — Freedom at Western Beaver at 12:30 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460

City League Football — Live Video Stream: Westinghouse vs. University Prep at 1 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.