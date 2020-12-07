WPIAL standouts earn spots on all-state girls volleyball lists

Monday, December 7, 2020 | 9:09 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Paige Morningstar sets a kill during the Tigers’ match against Pine-Richland on Oct. 22, 2020, in McCandless.

More than three dozen from the WPIAL have earned all-state girls volleyball recognition by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association.

The four lists were released Monday and honor the top players from each of the 12 districts for accomplishments during a season unlike any other.

Seneca Valley senior setter Sarah White capped her standout high school career with her fourth all-state selection.

North Allegheny seniors Paige Miller and Paige Morningstar, who helped the Tigers capture their fourth consecutive state championship with a win over District 1’s Unionville on Nov. 21, are now three-time picks.

Shannon Watkins, a senior setter from Laurel Highlands, also was recognized as an all-state performer for the third time. The first two selections came as a member of the girls team at Geibel.

Picking up all-state honors for the second time are Moon junior Molly Simmons, Canon-McMillian senior Jenna Vogen, Franklin Regional senior Aly Kindelberger, Beaver senior Eden McElhaney and North Catholic senior Elizabeth Feczko.

Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association

All-State Teams

Class 4A

Tia Bozzo, junior, setter, Shaler

Sophie Catalano, junior, opposite hitter, Pine-Richland

Kaili Doctor, sophomore, outside hitter, Pine-Richland

Catherine Jezerc, senior, middle hitter, Oakland Catholic

Paige Miller, senior, outside hitter, North Allegheny

Paige Morningstar, senior, setter, North Allegheny

Alexa Psotka, senior, outside hitter, Bethel Park

Mia Schubert, junior, outside hitter, Shaler

Molly Simmons, junior, outside hitter, Moon

Mia Tuman, sophomore, outside hitter, North Allegheny

Jenna Vogen, senior, outside hitter, Canon-McMillan

Sarah White, senior, setter/outside hitter, Seneca Valley

Class 3A

Leah Driscoll, senior, outside hitter, Hopewell

Kaitlin Fournier, senior, middle hitter, Elizabeth Forward

Isabella Franjione, senior, setter, South Fayette

Makayla Jackson, senior, middle hitter, Plum

Aly Kindelberger, senior, middle hitter, Franklin Regional

Erica Lampus, junior, outside hitter, Freeport

Alex Leise, senior, middle hitter, Montour

Beth Long, senior, outside hitter, Mars

Eden McElhaney, senior, outside hitter, Beaver

Shannon Watkins, senior, setter, Laurel Highlands

Class 2A

Jensyn Hartman, sophomore, setter/outside hitter, Frazier

Abbi Holjes, junior, setter, Avonworth

Elizabeth Feczko, senior, libero/outside hitter, North Catholic

Allison Feczko, sophomore, outside hitter, North Catholic

Faith Fetsko, junior, outside hitter, South Park

Sydnei Jones, sophomore, setter, North Catholic

Danielle McCowin, senior, middle hitter, Ellwood City

Brianna Pasternak, senior, setter, Serra Catholic

Emma Robinson, senior, outside hitter, Waynesburg

Cameron Simurda, senior, outside hitter, Deer Lakes

Class A

Reagan Carter, senior, middle hitter, Fort Cherry

Gillian Golupski, senior, outside hitter, Bishop Canevin

Rebecca Hess, junior, outside hitter, Greensburg Central Catholic

Kiera Kozlowski, sophomore, outside hitter, Bishop Canevin

Abbie Maziarz, junior, middle hitter, Bishop Canevin

Grace Petnuch, junior, middle hitter, Greensburg Central Catholic

Lyzee Wilson, senior, middle hitter, Bishop Canevin

