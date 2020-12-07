WPIAL standouts earn spots on all-state girls volleyball lists
Monday, December 7, 2020 | 9:09 PM
More than three dozen from the WPIAL have earned all-state girls volleyball recognition by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association.
The four lists were released Monday and honor the top players from each of the 12 districts for accomplishments during a season unlike any other.
Seneca Valley senior setter Sarah White capped her standout high school career with her fourth all-state selection.
North Allegheny seniors Paige Miller and Paige Morningstar, who helped the Tigers capture their fourth consecutive state championship with a win over District 1’s Unionville on Nov. 21, are now three-time picks.
Shannon Watkins, a senior setter from Laurel Highlands, also was recognized as an all-state performer for the third time. The first two selections came as a member of the girls team at Geibel.
Picking up all-state honors for the second time are Moon junior Molly Simmons, Canon-McMillian senior Jenna Vogen, Franklin Regional senior Aly Kindelberger, Beaver senior Eden McElhaney and North Catholic senior Elizabeth Feczko.
Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association
All-State Teams
Class 4A
Tia Bozzo, junior, setter, Shaler
Sophie Catalano, junior, opposite hitter, Pine-Richland
Kaili Doctor, sophomore, outside hitter, Pine-Richland
Catherine Jezerc, senior, middle hitter, Oakland Catholic
Paige Miller, senior, outside hitter, North Allegheny
Paige Morningstar, senior, setter, North Allegheny
Alexa Psotka, senior, outside hitter, Bethel Park
Mia Schubert, junior, outside hitter, Shaler
Molly Simmons, junior, outside hitter, Moon
Mia Tuman, sophomore, outside hitter, North Allegheny
Jenna Vogen, senior, outside hitter, Canon-McMillan
Sarah White, senior, setter/outside hitter, Seneca Valley
Class 3A
Leah Driscoll, senior, outside hitter, Hopewell
Kaitlin Fournier, senior, middle hitter, Elizabeth Forward
Isabella Franjione, senior, setter, South Fayette
Makayla Jackson, senior, middle hitter, Plum
Aly Kindelberger, senior, middle hitter, Franklin Regional
Erica Lampus, junior, outside hitter, Freeport
Alex Leise, senior, middle hitter, Montour
Beth Long, senior, outside hitter, Mars
Eden McElhaney, senior, outside hitter, Beaver
Shannon Watkins, senior, setter, Laurel Highlands
Class 2A
Jensyn Hartman, sophomore, setter/outside hitter, Frazier
Abbi Holjes, junior, setter, Avonworth
Elizabeth Feczko, senior, libero/outside hitter, North Catholic
Allison Feczko, sophomore, outside hitter, North Catholic
Faith Fetsko, junior, outside hitter, South Park
Sydnei Jones, sophomore, setter, North Catholic
Danielle McCowin, senior, middle hitter, Ellwood City
Brianna Pasternak, senior, setter, Serra Catholic
Emma Robinson, senior, outside hitter, Waynesburg
Cameron Simurda, senior, outside hitter, Deer Lakes
Class A
Reagan Carter, senior, middle hitter, Fort Cherry
Gillian Golupski, senior, outside hitter, Bishop Canevin
Rebecca Hess, junior, outside hitter, Greensburg Central Catholic
Kiera Kozlowski, sophomore, outside hitter, Bishop Canevin
Abbie Maziarz, junior, middle hitter, Bishop Canevin
Grace Petnuch, junior, middle hitter, Greensburg Central Catholic
Lyzee Wilson, senior, middle hitter, Bishop Canevin
