WPIAL suspends former Greensburg Central Catholic assistant football coach for recruiting

Monday, February 21, 2022 | 5:01 PM

Metro Creative

The WPIAL has suspended a former Greensburg Central Catholic assistant football coach for violating PIAA rules against recruiting.

Shane Goydich is banned from coaching at any PIAA school for one year for attempting to “influence or persuade one or more students to enroll in Greensburg Central Catholic,” WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman said. The WPIAL board also voted Monday to censure the GCC athletics administration and put the school’s football team on probation.

The recruiting allegations against Goydich arose from a Feb. 9 eligibility hearing for eighth grader Samir Crosby, who transferred from Jeannette to GCC. The WPIAL board ruled Crosby eligible but asked GCC to respond to the allegations.

Scheuneman said GCC investigated and dismissed Goydich as a coach. The WPIAL’s one-year suspension, which starts now and runs for one calendar year, would follow Goydich to any other PIAA school.

The WPIAL didn’t find that head coach Marko Thomas or any other individual on the coaching staff was involved.

“We gave (GCC) an opportunity to investigate and we both reached the same conclusion,” Scheuneman said.

Crosby played football for the Westmoreland Saints, a youth program that uses Greensburg Central Catholic’s facilities.

“We’ll be asking (GCC) to educate their coaches as well, about not talking with students who aren’t a part of their program,” Scheuneman said.

Only member schools can petition the WPIAL or PIAA for an appeal hearing, so Goydich cannot appeal his suspension, Scheuneman said. However, if another school were to hire Goydich in the next year, that school could appeal on his behalf, she said.

